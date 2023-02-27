Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

We are inching closer to the finish line, and the race for spots in the NCAA tournament is going to be tight. The Mountain West still has five teams that have a realistic shot at an at-large bid (San Diego State, Boise State, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah State). As we enter the final week of the regular season, the race for player of the year is sure to come down to the final games. With that being said, let’s take a look at the top performances from this past week.

Player of the Week

Max Rice (Boise State)

Max Rice had the best performance of his career in a huge win over New Mexico. Rice set a career high with 30 points and made clutch basket after clutch basket. He averaged 21 points per game this week and has been a key cog to Boise State’s success this year.

Freshman of the Week

Garrett Anderson (San Jose State)

Anderson has played sparsely this season, but he picked a good time to have the best game of his young career. Anderson had 13 points in an overtime victory over Boise State, helping the Spartans win their 17th game of the season.

Who were your players of the week? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.