Mountaintop View 2-27-23.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Mountain West basketball is as good as ever this season. Plus, the recruiting may be over, but our content is just getting started. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

The Mountain West conference tournament isn’t here yet, but San Diego State vs. New Mexico in the PIT provided a tourney-like atmosphere. The Aztecs trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half, but battled back and won in thrilling fashion. Down by 1 with six seconds left, Lamont Butler drilled a three at the buzzer to give them the victory. With the win, SDSU has secured at least tie for the MBB regular season conference title.

There are no easy games in the Mountain West. After big win over New Mexico earlier in the week, Boise State squandered a lead by failing to score the last few minutes of regulation and San Jose State never gave up. The Spartans overcame a 12 point deficit to force overtime and had all the momentum in the final period to seal the deal. Omari Moore led the way with 24 points and SJSU had a huge advantage on the boards all night long, out rebounding the Broncos 53-32.

Top Performers of the Championship Meet.

AF_TFXC's Sam Gilman is the Male Performer of the Meet after winning two gold medals



Men's Mile

Men's Mile
Men's DMR

SanJoseStTFXC's Emilia Sjostrand is the Female Performer of the Meet after winning gold in the long jump & triple jump
Her 13.71m triple jump set the #MWITF Championship record



Her 13.71m triple jump set the #MWITF Championship record #AtThePEAK | #MakingHerMark | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/cmV8NU7sST — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 25, 2023

Conference Champions

THE COLORADO STATE RAMS ARE 2023 WOMEN'S INDOOR MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPS

Spring Ball Schedules:

Air Force: Feb 14

Boise State: March 2-April 8 (Spring Game)

Colorado State: March 21-April 22 (Spring Game)

Fresno State:

Hawaii: Feb 6-

Nevada: March 15 - April 22 (Spring Game)

New Mexico: Feb 14-March 8 (Spring Game March 6)

San Diego State: Feb 20-

San Jose State: April 4-May 6 (Spring Game)

UNLV: March 1-April 8 (Spring Game)

Utah State:

Wyoming: March 28-April 29 (Spring Game)

On the horizon: