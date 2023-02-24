Mountaintop View 2-24-23

Only a handful of regular season games left in the basketball conference schedule and the top four men’s teams have separated themselves a bit from the rest. Get caught up in latest action and news from not just basketball, but from other sports around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

Mountain West Basketball News & Notes

The Aztecs’ length and depth proved to be a lethal combination as they never allowed the Rams to get going and won easily in Viejas Arena.

Opponents may see him as just the head coach’s son, but the Bronco senior proved to be much more than that as he led the team to a win over the Lobos.

The Aggies are in the middle of Bubble Watch in all bracket projections so it is good that they have a head coach who has experience in leading a team into the tournament.

Lost in the lead-up to their big game against Boise State Wednesday night, New Mexico received some great news earlier this week.

Mountain West Football News & Notes

With six practices under their belts, read what Head Coach Danny Gonzales has seen and thinks about his team so far.

Other Mountain West News & Notes

Our daily links may be hot but not quite as hot for those players honored for their play last week on the golf links!

Listen to how an assistant coach got this Nigerian to come to Idaho and find a second home in Boise.

On the Horizon:

Later Today: 2023 Recruiting Breakdown: Wyoming

Later Today: Mountain West Basketball Bracketology: February 24