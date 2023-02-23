 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 2-23-23

March Madness talk, BSU-UNM, Aloha Stadium goodbyes and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Basketball: New Mexico at Air Force Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Aztecs begin offseason drills with a spring in their step

Spring football starts for San Diego State, looking to put a disappointing 2022 season behind them. The Pac-12 invite rumors are starting to heat up, but on the field this team has some doubters to prove wrong.

Wolf Pack notes: Hunter McIntosh makes debut; Nevada clinches MW Tournament bye

The Mountain West regular season race is still up for grabs, although San Diego State seems to have a favorable path to winning it. We do, however, already know the teams that have clinched the first-round byes of the MWC tournament. That and more in the above link.

Bracketology Bubble Watch: North Carolina looks to avoid damaging loss, Wake Forest eyes Quad 1 win

The result of Wednesday night’s New Mexico-Boise State game is bound to shuffle these projections, but either way the message is clear: SDSU aside, the remaining MWC hopefuls for March need to keep winning and stop losing.

Broncos pull away late

This stadium will never die

Aztecs are hoping to improve the fan experience next fall

On The Horizon:

Today - 2023 Recruiting Breakdown: New Mexico

Friday - 2023 Recruiting Breakdown: Wyoming

