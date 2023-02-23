Mountaintop View 2-23-23

Aztecs begin offseason drills with a spring in their step
Spring football starts for San Diego State, looking to put a disappointing 2022 season behind them. The Pac-12 invite rumors are starting to heat up, but on the field this team has some doubters to prove wrong.
Wolf Pack notes: Hunter McIntosh makes debut; Nevada clinches MW Tournament bye
The Mountain West regular season race is still up for grabs, although San Diego State seems to have a favorable path to winning it. We do, however, already know the teams that have clinched the first-round byes of the MWC tournament. That and more in the above link.
Bracketology Bubble Watch: North Carolina looks to avoid damaging loss, Wake Forest eyes Quad 1 win
The result of Wednesday night’s New Mexico-Boise State game is bound to shuffle these projections, but either way the message is clear: SDSU aside, the remaining MWC hopefuls for March need to keep winning and stop losing.
Broncos pull away late
Another step closer!#BleedBlue #UnbreakableCulture pic.twitter.com/s1xJYm3u7z— Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) February 23, 2023
This stadium will never die
Get ready to say Aloha to Aloha Stadium. #HawaiiFB has not played a game there in front of fans since 2019. A proper goodbye has never occurred, but that will change on Saturday. Here's how you can participate: https://t.co/8VsDd2IayH— Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) February 22, 2023
Aztecs are hoping to improve the fan experience next fall
San Diego State is looking for feedback from @AztecFB season-ticket holders https://t.co/hWEX8XMhmR— Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) February 23, 2023
