Mountaintop View 2-23-23

Spring football starts for San Diego State, looking to put a disappointing 2022 season behind them. The Pac-12 invite rumors are starting to heat up, but on the field this team has some doubters to prove wrong.

The Mountain West regular season race is still up for grabs, although San Diego State seems to have a favorable path to winning it. We do, however, already know the teams that have clinched the first-round byes of the MWC tournament. That and more in the above link.

The result of Wednesday night’s New Mexico-Boise State game is bound to shuffle these projections, but either way the message is clear: SDSU aside, the remaining MWC hopefuls for March need to keep winning and stop losing.

Broncos pull away late

This stadium will never die

Get ready to say Aloha to Aloha Stadium. #HawaiiFB has not played a game there in front of fans since 2019. A proper goodbye has never occurred, but that will change on Saturday. Here's how you can participate: https://t.co/8VsDd2IayH — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) February 22, 2023

Aztecs are hoping to improve the fan experience next fall

San Diego State is looking for feedback from @AztecFB season-ticket holders https://t.co/hWEX8XMhmR — Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) February 23, 2023

