Mountaintop View 2-22-23. Rule changes, Resumes, NET, Rankings, Softball POTW

It’s hump day, and the coverage is still going strong. Conference basketball games are heating up as we get to the last month, and we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

The offseason is the prime time for rules changes in college football and the big ones are focusing on shortening game times. Some are pretty harmless, such as not being able to call consecutive timeouts or no longer allowing an untimed down at the end of first or third quarters. One that has built support is keeping the clock running after first downs (except when under 2 minutes). However, the most controversial one is running the clock when the ball is spotted after incomplete passes. Final decisions will be made in a month or two.

Kevin Lytle of the Coloradoan takes a look at the resumes and metrics of the top 5 teams in the Mountain West. He thinks the Aztecs are a lock and some brackets have them as high as a 4 seed in teh tourney. Boise State is in a good position (appearing in all 99 brackets) but doesn’t have a ton of room for error. Likewise, Nevada seems to be in good shape, but they need to avoid another loss like Utah State. Speaking of the Aggies, they are just out of the tourney but have some good opportunities to get in coming up. He is most sour on the Lobos, citing their weaker non-conference schedule and some bad losses at home.

MBB Net rankings

(not counting Tuesday’s games)

Monday morning NCAA NET rankings for MW (compared to last week):

17-SDSU (+2)

23-Boise St (+4)

33-Utah St (+4)

34-Nevada (-4)

47-New Mexico (+1)

85-UNLV (-2)

105-SJSU (-3)

115-CSU (+4)

150-Air Force (+2)

169-Fresno St (+4)

182-Wyoming (+15) — Eric Frandsen (@efrandsen) February 20, 2023

WBB Rankings

Softball Players of the Week.

.@mac_softball31 helped @AztecSoftball pick up a 4-1 record at the Campbell/Cartier Classic



She hit .533 (8-for-15), including a home run, six RBIs, four runs, a double and two walks#MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/oZy2jF1KS7 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 21, 2023

Jessie Fontes led @UNLVSoftball to a five inning 8-0 run-rule shutout over CSU Bakersfield, only allowing two hits and two walks



She also pitched five innings of relief in the Rebels 5-4 win against Hawai‘i#MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/tVaiaRmPbm — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 21, 2023

Keyannah Chavez led @UNMLoboSB at the plate with a team-high .556 batting average scoring three runs on five hits, including two doubles and two RBIs #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/jahkIQH8jq — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 21, 2023

On the horizon: