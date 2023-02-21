 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 2-21-23

MW Bubble Watch continues for the men’s side as POTWs are named and Lobos start their baseball season with a bang!

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: UNLV at Boise State

We are basketball-heavy in this Tuesday’s edition of the MWCConnection! Lots of content to review and start looking ahead in a very big week of men’s conference basketball action. We also throw in a couple of links on top stories from a couple of other conference sports. Enjoy!!

Mountain West Basketball News & Notes

Marcus Shaver Jr. overcomes frustration, hits clutch free throws late in win over UNLV

The Bronco star got over his emotions to hit key free throws down the stretch to seal the Boise State victory over the pesky Rebels Sunday night.

A new name for this week’s MW Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Last year’s Tyson Degenhart Freshman of the Week award is this year’s Rytis Petraitis Freshman of the Week award...

MW Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

A couple of repeat winners get named for their play last week by the Mountain West.

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

San Diego State drops a spot but stays firmly in Top 25. Boise State and Nevada flip spots, with Broncos getting 12 votes and the Wolf Pack gets 1 vote.

Current Bubble Watch for the five top MW teams from Chris Murray

Monday morning Lunardi with still showing 3 MW teams in tournament

Other Mountain West News & Notes

Lobos upset No. 23 Oregon State on opening day

New Mexico opens its 2023 baseball season with a resounding upset over nationally ranked Oregon State, snapping a nine game losing streak to the Beavers.

New coaches, incoming transfers among 5 things to watch as Aztecs start spring football

There is a lot of talent on both sides of the ball that the Aztecs will have to replace from last year, but the motivation of putting their 7-6 season behind them figures to push them forward.

