Mountaintop View 2-21-23

Mountain West Basketball News & Notes

The Bronco star got over his emotions to hit key free throws down the stretch to seal the Boise State victory over the pesky Rebels Sunday night.

A new name for this week’s MW Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Max Shulga had a career week, leading @USUBasketball to wins against Air Force and Nevada



He scored a career-high 29 points in the W against AF and followed that up with a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) against the Wolf Pack #AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/IhSbEx2gKO — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 20, 2023

Last year’s Tyson Degenhart Freshman of the Week award is this year’s Rytis Petraitis Freshman of the Week award...

Make it SIX Freshman of the Week awards for Rytis Petraitis ⚡️



He recorded a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) in @AF_MBB's win against Wyoming and was one rebound shy of a double-double (10 points, 9 rebounds) vs. Utah State#AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/vjPmtgJZNf — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 20, 2023

A couple of repeat winners get named for their play last week by the Mountain West.

San Diego State drops a spot but stays firmly in Top 25. Boise State and Nevada flip spots, with Broncos getting 12 votes and the Wolf Pack gets 1 vote.

Current Bubble Watch for the five top MW teams from Chris Murray

This week's Mountain West Bubble Watch.



* SDSU — Basically a lock

* Nevada — Still some margin for error

* Boise State — Good shape heading into tough finish

* New Mexico — Cauterized its wounds

* Utah State — So you're telling me there's a chance https://t.co/ShIHS8uPq5 — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) February 20, 2023

Monday morning Lunardi with still showing 3 MW teams in tournament

Other Mountain West News & Notes

New Mexico opens its 2023 baseball season with a resounding upset over nationally ranked Oregon State, snapping a nine game losing streak to the Beavers.

There is a lot of talent on both sides of the ball that the Aztecs will have to replace from last year, but the motivation of putting their 7-6 season behind them figures to push them forward.

On the horizon: