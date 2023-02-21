Mountaintop View 2-21-23

We are basketball-heavy in this Tuesday’s edition of the MWCConnection! Lots of content to review and start looking ahead in a very big week of men’s conference basketball action. We also throw in a couple of links on top stories from a couple of other conference sports. Enjoy!!
Mountain West Basketball News & Notes
Marcus Shaver Jr. overcomes frustration, hits clutch free throws late in win over UNLV
The Bronco star got over his emotions to hit key free throws down the stretch to seal the Boise State victory over the pesky Rebels Sunday night.
A new name for this week’s MW Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
Max Shulga had a career week, leading @USUBasketball to wins against Air Force and Nevada— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 20, 2023
He scored a career-high 29 points in the W against AF and followed that up with a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) against the Wolf Pack #AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/IhSbEx2gKO
Last year’s Tyson Degenhart Freshman of the Week award is this year’s Rytis Petraitis Freshman of the Week award...
Make it SIX Freshman of the Week awards for Rytis Petraitis ⚡️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 20, 2023
He recorded a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) in @AF_MBB's win against Wyoming and was one rebound shy of a double-double (10 points, 9 rebounds) vs. Utah State#AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/vjPmtgJZNf
MW Women’s Basketball Players of the Week
A couple of repeat winners get named for their play last week by the Mountain West.
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL
San Diego State drops a spot but stays firmly in Top 25. Boise State and Nevada flip spots, with Broncos getting 12 votes and the Wolf Pack gets 1 vote.
Current Bubble Watch for the five top MW teams from Chris Murray
This week's Mountain West Bubble Watch.— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) February 20, 2023
* SDSU — Basically a lock
* Nevada — Still some margin for error
* Boise State — Good shape heading into tough finish
* New Mexico — Cauterized its wounds
* Utah State — So you're telling me there's a chance https://t.co/ShIHS8uPq5
Monday morning Lunardi with still showing 3 MW teams in tournament
February 20, 2023
Other Mountain West News & Notes
Lobos upset No. 23 Oregon State on opening day
New Mexico opens its 2023 baseball season with a resounding upset over nationally ranked Oregon State, snapping a nine game losing streak to the Beavers.
New coaches, incoming transfers among 5 things to watch as Aztecs start spring football
There is a lot of talent on both sides of the ball that the Aztecs will have to replace from last year, but the motivation of putting their 7-6 season behind them figures to push them forward.
