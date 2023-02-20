UNLV Surges Late, But Can’t Finish the Comeback Against Boise State

Recap

The Rebels have struggling as of late, losing the last three of four going into their game against Boise State.

UNLV got it started 1st with a hook shot from C David Muoka. Boise State came back with a layup to tie the game back up not even 15 seconds after the hook. This is just one example of how this game went.

Back and forth, exchanging blows, the Rebels and Broncos traded buckets all 1st half. Big three pointers, strong layups, and mid-range jumpers were all being knocked down in this exciting 1st half in ExtraMile Arena.

With 8:15 left in the half, G Keyshawn Hall drains a layup to give the Rebels their biggest lead, 26-19. Boise then came back to tie the game. They took control of the last few minutes of the half outscoring the Rebels and taking the lead.

The 1st half ended, 38-32, Bronco lead.

The Rebels went on a 6-0 run in the beginning of the 2nd to tie the game back up. That didn’t last long as the Broncos started making buckets. The Rebels, however, were able to stick with them.

With under 10 minutes left in the game, the Broncos started to pull away. The Rebels then started to comeback after G EJ Harkless was drawing fouls and making free throws. He also made a big three to put them within two points.

The Rebels kept the deficit under five points until Shane Nowell drained a three to bring them within two with 8 seconds left in the game. Harkless fouled Bronco star Marcus Shaver Jr. with 3 seconds left. He made both free throws.

The game ended with the score of 73-69, Rebels lose.

The Rebels made 11 of 26 from behind the arc, but were unable to stop the Bronco offense.

Stats

Shane Nowell - 14 PTS 2 REB 1 STL

EJ Harkless - 14 PTS 5 REB 2 AST 2 STL

David Muoka - 6 PTS 5 PTS 1 STL 5 BLK

Jordan McCabe - 9 PTS (3/6 3PT) 5 REB 3 AST 2 STL

Justin Webster - 9 PTS (3/6 3PT) 3 REB 3 AST

Next Game

The Rebels play Air Force at home next on Friday, February 24th at 6:30 PM PST or 9:30 PM PST.

#BEaREBEL