Mountaintop View 2-20-23. Jalen House, comeback wins, Rebels baseball, S&D Conference Championships

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Mountain West basketball is as good as ever this season. Plus, the recruiting may be over but our content is just getting started. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

New Mexico was a different team with their point guard Jalen House back in the lineup. He led the team to a blowout win over the Spartans, as he scored 7 points to go along with 5 assists and five steals in 96-68 win. This snapped a four-game losing streak for New Mexico, who were paced by Morris Udeze’s 31 points and 12 rebounds, plus 27 from Jamal Mashburn Jr. With the win, the Lobos now have 20 wins for the first time since 2014.

The game could not have gotten off to a worse start for Utah State. Nevada jumped out to a big lead, with Will Baker hitting his first 7 shots and scored the first 22 points for the Wolf Pack, who led by as many as 21 at one point. But the Aggies kept fighting and completed the comeback to come away with a 75-66 victory. Five players ended up in double figures, lead by Steven Ashworth’s 20 points and 6 assists.

Credit to Colorado State, they kept fighting until they got the victory. Down by 11 in the second half and down 5 with 39 seconds left in the game, star Isaiah Stevens hit big shot after big shot, even while playing on an injured ankle. For a team that has suffered many close losses, it was a sign of growth that the Rams were able to pull one out.

Being the preseason favorite is always great, but means nothing once the games start. After faltering down the stretch last season, UNLV knows that lesson very well. They were the #1 seed in the conference tourney last year, but were knocked out early. This year, the Rebels are trying to live up to the preseason hype and believe they have the talent and balance to win it all.

Spring Ball Schedules:

Air Force: Feb 14

Boise State: March 2-April 8 (Spring Game)

Colorado State: March 21-April 22 (Spring Game)

Fresno State:

Hawaii: Feb 6-

Nevada: March 15 - April 22 (Spring Game)

New Mexico: Feb 14-March 8 (Spring Game March 6)

San Diego State: Feb 20-

San Jose State: April 4-May 6 (Spring Game)

UNLV: March 1-April 8 (Spring Game)

Utah State:

Wyoming: March 28-April 29 (Spring Game)

