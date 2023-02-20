Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

With approximately two weeks left in the regular season, the race for the Mountain West regular season championship and jockeying for seeding is heating up. The Mountain West has showcased an absurd amount of individual talent this season. This week is no different, as we add some new faces receiving our player of the week honors.

Player of the Week

Max Shulga (Utah State)

The junior guard had arguably his best week of the season. Shulga went off against Air Force and had a really solid showing against Nevada, leading the Aggies to a 2-0 record on the week. Shulga averaged 21 points and 8.5 rebounds on the week. The two wins put the Aggies back on the bubble and still have a shot at making it into March Madness.

Freshman of the Week

Rytis Petraitis (Air Force)

Petraitis continues to have a solid freshman season. Air Force split their games this week, but Petraitis had a solid effort in both contests. Petraitis averaged 14 points and 9.5 rebounds on the week.

Who were your players of the week? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.