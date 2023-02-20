MWC Recruiting Roundup 2-20-23. 2023 best positions by team.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The class of 2023 is signed, sealed, and delivered, but our coverage on the class is just getting started. New offers for the class of 2024 and beyond will trickle in this month, and Hawaii even picked up the first Mountain West commit of the new cycle, but February will mostly focus on breaking down the 2023 class.

This week will look at the best position units that Mountain West teams recruited in this year’s class. Every year, teams emphasize different positions in a class or secure the most talented players at certain positions and thus recruit ____ position better than anyone else in the conference. We kept it simple, looking at ten different position units.

Next week, we will unveil our sleeper recruit team to finalize our 2023 recruiting coverage.

The Broncos topped the list for landing the most positions on the list, so they earn the cover photo this week. Check it out below.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 7

Boise State : 7

: 7 Colorado State: 6

Nevada: 6

San Diego State: 5

UNLV: 5

Hawaii: 4

San Jose State: 3

Fresno State: 2

New Mexico: 2

Wyoming: 2

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

For the month of February, we are in a dead period. This signifies the transition from one recruiting cycle to the next.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 71

Best Position Units by Team in the 2023 Class.

Note: This only considers high school recruits.

Quarterbacks

UNLV

Running Backs

Colorado State

Wide Receivers

Colorado State

Tight Ends

Boise State

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

San Jose State

EDGE

San Diego State

Linebackers

Boise State

Defensive Backs

Boise State

Special Teams

Air Force

Team Totals:

Boise State: 3

Colorado State: 2

San Diego State: 2

Air Force: 1

San Jose State: 1

UNLV: 1

Notes:

The closest decision was definitely the offensive line, as Utah State was deserving as well.

The next close battle was Boise State edging out San Diego State at defensive back, who just as easily could have been there.

Running back, wide receiver, and linebacker were all fairly straightforward decisions.

For quarterback, we opted for depth or teams who took multiple high school players, as opposed to favoring one talented player, since there was not a true standout above everyone else.

Recruiting Updates:

Note: The updates only reflect recruits in the 2024 class and beyond. Any player without a year in front of them will be a 2024 recruit.

Offers:

DL Alex Jordan was offered by Air Force

WR/DB Matt Long was offered by Air Force

OL David Abajian was offered by Air Force

LB Bo Tate was offered by Air Force and SDSU

OL David Clifford was offered by Nevada

WR/DB Chase Farrell was offered by SDSU

Edge Devoux Ma’a Tuataga was offered by SDSU

DB Davis Andrews was offered by SDSU

DB Amaurey Brooks was offered by SDSU

DB LaVonte Johnson was offered by SDSU

WR/DB Chance Harrison was offered by SDSU

WR Tyrone Jackson was offered by SDSU

LB Jaylon Edmond was offered by SDSU

OL Tyler Mercer was offered by UNLV

LB Witt Edwards was offered by UNLV

DB Kennedy Urlacher was offered by UNLV

WR Kayden McGee was offered by UNLV

OL Kyle Rakers was offered by UNLV

OL Ellis Davis was offered by UNLV

OL Lucas Barrientes was offered by UNLV

LB Jonathan Kamara was offered by Utah State

WR/DB Logan Saldate was offered by Utah State

RB/DB Adam Mohammed was offered by Utah State

RB/DB Kaden McFadden was offered by Utah State

RB/LB Stacy Bey was offered by Utah State

RB/LB James Tivao was offered by Utah State

DB Donovan Aidoo was offered by Utah State

DB Jonathan Kamara was offered by Utah State

Visits:

Commits:

ATH Jabari Mann committed to SJSU

Decommits

