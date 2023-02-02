 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 2-2-23

A look back at signing day, Nevada’s NCAA Tournament hopes, last night’s lone hoops score and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Basketball: Utah State at San Diego State Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Three takeaway: Nevada men’s basketball plays its best game in its biggest game

Nevada defeated San Diego State on Tuesday, a huge win for the Wolf Pack. What does it mean for their NCAA Tournament hopes? Aztecs have a massive clash with Boise State on Friday.

Hawaii football adds to 2023 class on signing day

Yesterday was the second signing day window for college football. Be sure to check out our coverage on the homepage. Timmy Chang added some noteworthy additions to the Rainbow Warrior football program.

Aggies defeat the Lobos at the Spectrum

Latest Lunardi

Former Colorado State star interviews with his old conference

