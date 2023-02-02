Mountaintop View 2-2-23

Nevada defeated San Diego State on Tuesday, a huge win for the Wolf Pack. What does it mean for their NCAA Tournament hopes? Aztecs have a massive clash with Boise State on Friday.

Yesterday was the second signing day window for college football. Be sure to check out our coverage on the homepage. Timmy Chang added some noteworthy additions to the Rainbow Warrior football program.

Aggies defeat the Lobos at the Spectrum

All five starters score in double figures, but the Lobos fall at Utah State. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/17T5RDKQ0C — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) February 2, 2023

Latest Lunardi

Former Colorado State star interviews with his old conference

Former @CSUFootball punter @_RyanStonehouse broke an @NFL record that had stood for over in his rookie season with the @Titans



He joins @JKurtz_MWN to discuss the record and how he is being honored by the @ProFootballHOF#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/q1751zJBb2 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 1, 2023

On The Horizon:

Today - The Top 10 Players of the 2023 Mountain West Recruiting Class

Friday - The 2023 Mountain West All-Recruit Teams