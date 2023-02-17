Mountaintop View 2-17-23

Get a deeper look on what’s gone on this week so far in Mountain West Men’s Basketball with a couple of football stories to click on. We finish with a podcast detailing all sports things Wyoming and news of a facility upgrade. Enjoy!!
Mountain West Basketball News and Notes
4 thoughts: Another ‘tough night’ as Colorado State basketball loses another close game
A review of the Rams close home loss to Boise State from their view in a season of “almost wins”.
No. 21 San Diego State gets by Fresno State 45-43
See the game recap of what was a “rock fight” victory for the Aztecs in Fresno.
Get a recap of not just Wednesday night’s action but other games earlier this week in the Mountain West
JEFF LINDER SAYS HE’S NO LONGER COACHING EFFORT, CALLS IT ‘LIBERATING’
Reading between the lines but curious words Coach uses so soon after the “SoCal Three” no longer part of the program.
Mountain West Football News and Notes
New running backs coach is looking to add toughness to Boise State’s ‘flagship brand’
The former Washington State player and coach talks about what he wants to bring into the Bronco running back room.
Aztecs football notebook: For Brady Hoke and staff, roster construction now a constant consideration
It used to be that roster construction pretty much ended with the February signing day. Now with the Transfer Portal, it seems like it is a 12 month process. See how San Diego State is trying to put the finishing touches on their football roster for the ‘23 season.
Other Mountain West News and Notes
Listen to an current all-encompassing Wyoming sports-related view
Boise State takes small step on a corner of its large “Athletics Village” plan
The Bronco men’s and women’s basketball programs gets the go-ahead to start the planning and designing of the revamping of their auxiliary gym facilities.
On the Horizon:
Later Today: 2023 Recruiting Breakdown: Air Force
Coming Monday: MWC Recruiting Roundup 2-20-23. 2023 best positions by team.
