Mountaintop View 2-16-23

What happened to UNM hoops, spring football, scores from last night and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Basketball: New Mexico at San Diego State Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Emptying the Notebook: It’s not just the Lobos’ defense struggling anymore

New Mexico’s shocking loss to Wyoming has jeopardized the Mountain West’s hopes for 3+ NCAA Tournament berths. What went wrong? Geoff Grammer recaps that and more.

Scores from last night

MWC media days dates are set

Spring football is here already?

On The Horizon:

Today - 2023 Recruiting Breakdown: UNLV

Friday - 2023 Recruiting Breakdown: Air Force

