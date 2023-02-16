Mountaintop View 2-16-23

Emptying the Notebook: It’s not just the Lobos’ defense struggling anymore
New Mexico’s shocking loss to Wyoming has jeopardized the Mountain West’s hopes for 3+ NCAA Tournament berths. What went wrong? Geoff Grammer recaps that and more.
Scores from last night
Whoop Whoop!#BleedBlue #UnbreakableCulture pic.twitter.com/axLcnvNCcA— Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) February 16, 2023
Fresno State was this close to pulling out the upset. San Diego State survives. pic.twitter.com/PN6WIKJAZp— CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) February 16, 2023
MWC media days dates are set
Mountain West football media days will be held July 19-20 in Las Vegas. The venue is still being finalized.— Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) February 15, 2023
New commissioner Gloria Nevarez and athletes will meet with the media on July 19, followed by coaches on July 20.
Spring football is here already?
is back pic.twitter.com/vduZecvqM3— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) February 15, 2023
The grind of spring continues...#GoBows #BRADDAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/HPlezbbKCk— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) February 15, 2023
Workin on a Wednesday like usual.#GoLobos #WIN5 pic.twitter.com/CgeD0OKD0V— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) February 15, 2023
On The Horizon:
Today - 2023 Recruiting Breakdown: UNLV
Friday - 2023 Recruiting Breakdown: Air Force
Loading comments...