Boise State defends The X against Wyoming, heads to Fort Collins to battle Colorado State

Boise State took care of business at ExtraMile Arena and looked to lock down a 20-point win.

However, an unusual ruling gave Wyoming the ability to perform a backdoor cover with the line being 12.5.

Minor details in the scope of a potential NCAA at-large bid.

Key Teams Stats of the Night

Field Goal Percentage

Boise State - 52.9%

Wyoming - 46.0%

Rebounds

Boise State - 34

Wyoming - 19

Free Throw Percentage

Boise State - 77.8%

Wyoming - 69.2%

Stat Leaders

Points

Tyson Degenhart (BSU) - 20 points

Jeremiah Oden and Hunter Maldonado (WYO) - 14 points

Rebounds

Naje Smith (BSU) - 10 rebounds

Caden Powell (WYO) - 5 rebounds

Assists

Naje Smith and Marcus Shaver Jr. (BSU) - 4 assists

Hunter Maldonado (WYO) - 3 assists

Story of the Game

After his absence in San Diego, Marcus Shaver Jr. returned to the lineup and didn’t miss a beat.

The Broncos jumped out to an early 14-7 lead thanks to Shaver contributing seven straight points. Cowboy Xavier DuSell brought Wyoming back to within one possession, but a quick 8-0 run ignited by Tyson Degenhart put the Broncos ahead by 12. A pair of Degenhart three-pointers expanded the lead to 20 as the final minutes of the first half winded down. The game was well in-hand as both teams walked to the locker rooms.

Jeff Linder’s squad showed some life in the second half as they narrowed the lead down to 12, but that would be as close as the Pokes could get.

The highlight of the game was a tussle between Cowboy Jeremiah Oden and Bronco Max Rice that came off of a clean, but hard foul that occurred on a layup. Lukas Milner attempted to be the peace-maker. However, in addition to Oden and Rice, he was also tagged with a technical foul.

Wyoming finished the game on an 11-0 run that, depending on your betting interests, may have swam or sunk your bet.

FINAL

BOISE STATE BRONCOS (19-6, 9-3) 75

WYOMING COWBOYS (8-17, 3-10) 63

BOISE STATE (19-6, 9-3) AT COLORADO STATE (11-14, 3-9)

Location: Fort Collins, Colorado (Moby Arena)

Date/Time: Friday, February 15th at 8:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Traditional Television: Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Streaming: Fox Sports app

Radio: KBOI 670 AM

Head-to-Head: Boise State is 16-14 all-time against the Rams. In their previous meeting this past January, the Broncos soundly beat Colorado State 80-59 in Boise.

Keys to Watch

1. Can Boise State attack the offensive glass?

According to KenPom, the Rams rank 362nd in the nation in offensive rebound percentage.

2. Is Marcus Shaver Jr. healthy enough to limit Isaiah Stevens offensively?

Despite John Tonje leading Colorado State in scoring, Stevens is one of the most lethal threats in the Mountain West. With a home crowd behind him, allowing Stevens to find his mojo early could spell doom for the Broncos.

3. Can some of Boise State’s bench pieces find their rhythm?

When I asked this question last week, I didn’t think that the answer would be a resounding no. However, NOT A SINGLE PLAYER off the bench managed to score a point! The starting five for Leon Rice is great, but someone needs to be able to contribute as a sixth man.

Stat Leaders (Averages)

Points

Boise State: Forward Tyson Degenhart - 14.4 Pts.

Colorado State: Guard John Tonje - 13.8 Pts.

Rebounds

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 6.2 Reb.

Wyoming: Guard John Tonje - 5.0 Reb.

Assists

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 4.2 Ast.

Wyoming: Guard Taviontae Jackson - 3.0 Ast.

Odds

Via our friends at DraftKings, Boise State is currently a 3-point favorite and the total is set at 138.5.

Prediction

Final Score

Boise State 78 - Colorado State 73

What are your thoughts on the Broncos’ performance against Wyoming?

Leave your comments down below.