Peak Perspective: 2023 State Recruiting Battles

Our recruiting coverage continues today with a look into the recruiting battles in the different Mountain West battleground states. It only makes sense to review which teams are recruiting the best in each state. After all, recruiting is one of the most significant ways to define if a program succeeds or fails. Given how often a player usually holds offers from many or most of the Mountain West teams, programs are competing against one another for recruits more often than not. While this isn’t accurate in every case (Boise State and New Mexico probably aren’t going head to head for a recruit, for example), it’s true more often than not.

This is not looking at the total number of states a team did or didn’t win. Instead, the emphasis is placed on which team is doing the best in each state. Also, this post focuses more on the in-state recruiting battles instead of explaining a team’s strategy to recruit a few or many different states.

For a state to be considered, it had to fall under one of a few categories. Some states are traditional Mountain West recruiting states, such as California, Texas, Arizona, Washington, Utah, etc. Similarly, other states are listed here because they are the home state of a team in the Mountain West, such as Idaho, New Mexico, or Wyoming. Lastly, a few states are listed for at least this year because either two teams recruited at least one player from the state or one team recruited at least two players from the state.

Recruiting success or “winning” the state is determined by both quality and quantity. The quality of recruiting a state is determined by the number of players a team signed in one state. The quality of their recruiting is defined by the number of three stars (or four stars) among their signees. As can be seen below, some states had more prominent recruiting battles than others. Also, this year will add the previous year’s winners to each state in order to show any potential patterns with specific states or teams.

Here is last year’s version for anyone who wants to see a year-to-year comparison.

Notes:

All numbers and stars are from 247 composite rankings. Transfer players were not considered for the purposes of this article, as they are not recruited from their home state.

Also, players listed for Air Force will consist solely of players listed on the 247 site.

Lastly, the four stars are groups with three stars in this exercise rather than being given a separate category.

California

Number of total players: 100

Number from each school: 17 (Fresno State), 13 (San Diego State), 11 (San Jose State), 10 (New Mexico), 10 (Utah State), 9 (Boise State), 8 (Nevada), 7 (Colorado State), 6 (UNLV), 4 (Air Force), 3 (Hawaii), 2 (Wyoming)

Number of 3/4 stars: 11 (Fresno State), 10 (San Diego State), 9 (San Jose State), 6 (Boise State), 6 (Colorado State), 5 (Nevada), 2 (Hawaii), 2 (New Mexico), 1 (Air Force), 1 (UNLV)

Consensus:

California has always been seen as the top state for recruiting in the Mountain West, and this year was no exception. This makes sense with three members of the conference being in-state. Once again, it was the state that brought in the most recruits, producing more players than the next five states combined. For the second season in a row, all twelve teams signed players from Cali, the only that can make that claim. Also, five different teams signed ten or more players, forming the core of their classes. San Diego State, San Jose State, Boise State, and Colorado State all had good years recruiting California. However, it was Fresno State that had the strongest year, with both the most signees and the most high-quality players.

2022: San Jose State

Texas

Number of total players: 45

Number from each school: 15 (Air Force), 8 (Wyoming), 6 (Boise State), 5 (Colorado State), 3 (San Diego State), 3 (Utah State), 2 (New Mexico), 2 (UNLV), 1 (Hawaii)

Number of 3 stars: 6 (Boise State), 5 (Colorado State), 5 (Wyoming), 3 (San Diego State), 2 (Utah State), 1 (Air Force), 1 (UNLV)

Consensus: Texas has long been a big recruiting state in the Mountain West and continues to be the second most recruiting area in the conference. For the second year in a row, nine teams or 75% of the MWC landed at least one recruit from the Lone Star state. The Falcons led the way for yet another year in total commitments, having nearly double the next team. Unfortunately for them, only one of those commits was considered a three-star by the 247 composite standards. Wyoming has a very strong year recruiting Texas, as did Colorado State. This year, Boise State edged them out, signing six players and six three-stars this cycle.

2022: Utah State

Utah

Number of total players: 16

Number from each school: 9 (Utah State), 2 (Nevada), 2 (New Mexico), 1 (Colorado State), 1 (Hawaii), 1 (UNLV)

Number of 3 stars: 6 (Utah State), 1 (Colorado State), 2 (Nevada), 1 (UNLV)

Consensus: Once again, this one is obvious. Six teams signed at least one player for Utah, helping it become the third most productive recruiting state in the conference. All of that being said, Utah State was far and away the leader in this state, securing more players overall and more three-stars than the rest of the teams combined.

2022: Utah State

Colorado

Number of total players: 13

Number from each school: 4 (Air Force), 4 (Colorado State), 3 (Wyoming), 2 (UNLV)

Number of 3 stars: 2 (Colorado State)

Consensus: It makes sense that in-state teams usually do well in their states, and that was the case for Colorado. Both Air Force and Colorado State prioritized their home state and it showed, as they each picked up four players. Wyoming does well in Colorado traditionally, and it continues to do so. UNLV all branched into the state this cycle. The Rams were the only team to secure high-quality recruits, so this year, Colorado State takes Colorado.

2022: Wyoming

Georgia

Number of total players: 13

Number from each school: 10 (Air Force), 2 (Utah State), 1 (UNLV)

Number of 3 stars: 1 (Air Force)

Consensus: Georgia was a new addition last year and is tied as the fourth most recruited state among Mountain West teams this year. Only three teams recruited the state, and some of that included junior college players. Notably, Air Force ended up with double-digit players from this southern state, and it will be interesting to see if dipping into the south pays off for them down the line. Air Force wins the state of Georgia for the second year in a row

2022: Air Force

Hawaii

Number of total players: 12

Number from each school: 6 (Hawaii), 2 (San Diego State), 1 (Colorado State), 1 (Nevada), 1 (San Jose State), 1 (UNLV)

Number of 3 stars: 2 (Hawaii), 1 (Colorado State), 1 (Nevada), 1 (San Jose State), 1 (UNLV)

Consensus: There is a lot of talent on the islands, and the Mountain West knows it, as they had six teams sign at least one player to their rosters. To the surprise of no one, Hawaii led the way with six players, two of them being labeled as high-quality. No other team came close to the number of signings, but four teams did sign a three-star player in addition to the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii owned the state once again this year.

2022: Hawaii

Washington

Number of total players: 11

Number from each school: 5 (Air Force), 2 (Boise State), 1 (Colorado State), 1 (Hawaii), 1 (Nevada), 1 (UNLV)

Number of 3/4 stars: 3 (Air Force), 2 (Boise State), 1 (Colorado State), 1 (Nevada)

Consensus: Washington is traditionally not a primary recruiting state for any program, but many teams supplement their classes with a few players from the state. This year, six different teams got in the mix recruiting Washington. Specifically, Air Force and Boise State made concentrated efforts to find talent in the Pacific Northwest. It paid off with three quality players for the Falcons and two for the Broncos. It was a good year for both teams, but Air Force takes the state this year.

2022: Boise State

Arizona

Number of total players: 8

Number from each school: 3 (Air Force), 1 (Boise State), 1 (Colorado State), 1 (Hawaii), 1 (New Mexico), 1 (UNLV)

Number of 3 stars: 1 (Air Force), 1 (Boise State), 1 (Colorado State), 1 (New Mexico)

Consensus: Arizona has been a key recruiting state for numerous Mountain West teams in the past, but doesn’t seem be as much of a priority compared to other years. While six different teams signed a player, there were only eight total players entering the conference. No one team truly dominated the state, but the Falcons were the only team to sign multiple players from the state, so Air Force gets Arizona in 2023.

2022: Fresno State

Illinois

Number of total players: 8

Number from each school: 3 (Wyoming), 2 (Air Force), 2 (Colorado State), 1 (San Jose State)

Number of 3 stars: 1 (Air Force), 1 (Colorado State)

Consensus: After a one-year hiatus, Illinois is back on the Mountain West radar in an impressive way, producing more players than one traditional recruiting state. The Cowboys have historically recruited the midwest state and led the way again. However, seeing three other teams look for players here is an interesting development and may be something worth keeping an eye on going forward. For this season, Air Force and Colorado State will share the victory.

2021: Wyoming (2022 NA)

Florida

Number of total players: 7

Number from each school: 3 (Air Force), 2 (Hawaii), 1 (Boise State), 1 (Utah State)

Number of 3 stars: 1 (Boise State)

Consensus: Despite being on the other side of the country, many MWC teams attempt to recruit in Florida due to its talent-rich status. This year was no exception, as four different teams signed players from the sunshine state. The Falcons recruit nationally, so their presence is no surprise. Boise State signed a player for the second year in a row and secured the only three-star player. Although a few teams can boast good years in the sunshine state, Boise State seemed to recruit the best this cycle.

2022: Air Force

Nevada

Number of total players: 7

Number from each school: 3 (Hawaii), 1 (Colorado State), 1 (Nevada), 1 (UNLV), 1 (Utah State)

Number of 3 stars: 3 (Hawaii), 1 (Nevada), 1 (UNLV)

Consensus: Nevada is located in an area where many different Mountain West schools can search for talent, especially the two in-state teams and the California programs. During this cycle, five different teams signed players, and when it came to three-stars, Hawaii, Nevada, and UNLV stood out. The latter two are recruiting their own backyard, although not as successfully as one would think (but UNLV seems intent on changing that). The Rainbow Warriors prioritized the “ninth island” this year, and it paid off for them, with all three of their signings considered high quality. Hawaii takes Nevada this season.

2022: UNLV

Oklahoma

Number of total players: 5

Number from each school: 5 (Air Force)

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus:

Oklahoma was new last year, with New Mexico and Utah State each taking players. This year, neither team recruited the Sooner State, but the Falcons did. Air Force takes this one with no other competition.

2022: New Mexico

Louisiana

Number of total players: 4

Number from each school: 2 (Fresno State), 1 (Air Force), 1 (Colorado State)

Number of 3 stars: 1 (Colorado State), 1 (Fresno State)

Consensus: Another state with battles for junior college players, it was interesting to see three teams get in the mix for Louisiana, specifically the Bulldogs and Rams. This one goes to Fresno State.

2021: Hawaii

Oregon

Number of total players: 4

Number from each school: 1 (Boise State), 1 (Colorado State), 1 (Fresno State), 1 (Nevada)

Number of 3 stars: 1 (Boise State), 1 (Colorado State), 1 (Fresno State), 1 (Nevada)

Consensus: Oregon continues to be a state that seems to be recruited less by Mountain West teams than one would think. This year, only four players were signed into the conference. It was even work, as four different teams each took one player from Oregon, and all four were three-stars. This was one as close as can be and while a push was considered, Colorado State barely edges out the other three.

2022: Boise State

New Mexico

Number of total players: 3

Number from each school: 3 (New Mexico)

Number of 3 stars: 3 (New Mexico)

Consensus: While not generally known as a primary recruiting state, even among Mountain West teams, New Mexico does produce some nice talent. The Lobos always prioritize in-state players and that was the case again this year, as they secured several of the top players in the state. Being the only Mountain West school to recruit the state this year, New Mexico wins this one easily. But that should not diminish the nice work they did here.

2022: Boise State

Idaho

Number of total players: 2

Number from each school: 1 (Air Force), 1 (Boise State)

Number of 3 stars: 1 (Boise State)

Consensus: Idaho usually belongs to Boise State, as not many other programs consistently recruit the state. While Air Force got in on the action this cycle, the Broncos still go the three-star talent. Boise State takes this one.

2022: Utah State

New States:

This year’s recruiting efforts saw several new states enter the fold (11 to be exact). Plus, for the first time, this post will feature an international category, as several teams went outside US borders to look for talent. While it is unlikely many of these states will become consistent recruiting grounds for Mountain West teams, never say never.

International

Number of total players: 7

Number from each school: 3 (Hawaii), 1 (Boise State), 1 (Nevada), 1 (UNLV), 1 (Utah State)

Number of 3 stars: 1 (Boise State)

Consensus: Five different teams went to different countries to track down athletes in hopes that their raw talent would transform into football skills. Hawaii was the most active in this endeavor with three different players, but Boise State was the only one that snagged a three-star. Boise State wins this inaugural category.

Mississippi

Number of total players: 4

Number from each school: 2 (New Mexico), 1 (Air Force), 1 (Nevada)

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus: The state of Mississippi was another one that featured primarily juco talent, but four players signed with three different Mountain West teams nonetheless. Since none registered as high-quality talent, New Mexico wins this one based on total numbers.

Wisconsin

Number of total players: 5

Number from each school: 3 (Wyoming), 1 (Air Force), 1 (Colorado State)

Number of 3 stars: 1 (Air Force), 1 (Wyoming)

Consensus: Wyoming really focused on recruiting Wisconsin this cycle, and it paid off. They signed three players, with one of them being a three-star. Air Force and Colorado State showed up as well, but Wyoming takes this one.

Kansas

Number of total players: 4

Number from each school: 1 (Air Force), 1 (Colorado State), 1 (Hawaii), 1 (Utah State)

Number of 3 stars: 1 (Air Force)

Consensus: Four schools each took one player from Kansas, with three of them from the junior college circuit. As Air Force has the only three-star, they are the leaders here.

Missouri

Number of total players: 3

Number from each school: 2 (Air Force), 1 (UNLV)

Number of 3 stars: 2 (Air Force)

Consensus: While two schools recruited the state, one of them stood out a bit more, with Air Force having two signings and two three-stars.

Ohio

Number of total players: 3

Number from each school: 3 (Air Force)

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus: Clearly Air Force.

Alabama

Number of total players: 2

Number from each school: 2 (Air Force)

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus: Air Force again.

Iowa

Number of total players: 2

Number from each school: 2 (New Mexico)

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus: This one goes to New Mexico.

Minnesota

Number of total players: 2

Number from each school: 2 (Air Force)

Number of 3 stars: 2 (Air Force)

Consensus: The Falcons did well in Minnesota in this class as well, even if they weren’t competing against other MWC schools. Air Force again.

Tennessee

Number of total players: 2

Number from each school: 1 (Air Force), 1 (Colorado State)

Number of 3 stars: 1 (Colorado State)

Consensus: Quietly, the Rams branched out in their recruiting efforts, going to many different states. Colorado State won Tennessee after securing a three-star recruit.

Virginia

Number of total players: 2

Number from each school: 1 (Air Force), 1 (Colorado State)

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus: This one is a toss-up, so Air Force and Colorado State will split it.

States with no signees this year:

Nebraska

Number of total players:

Number from each school:

Number of 3/4 stars:

Consensus:

2022: Wyoming

Wyoming

Number of total players:

Number from each school:

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus:

2022: Wyoming

There were also two states that were recruited by the Mountain West in previous years, but none of the 12 Mountain West teams signed a scholarship player during the 2023 cycle. Those states were Nebraska and Wyoming. Both Air Force and Wyoming had found some success in Nebraska in recent years but stayed away from there this year. More surprisingly, the Cowboys did not sign a player from Wyoming in this class, though they did add several preferred walk-ons.

Conclusion:

The data above shows where teams focus their recruiting efforts, as well as how successful they are in different states. This is now the third year of this exercise and different trends have emerged.