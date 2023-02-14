Mountaintop View 2-14-23

Valentine’s Day means more than flowers, chocolates, and cards here at MWCConnection! It means conference basketball season is heading to its stretch run, football is gearing up for spring practices, and softball has started. Get news and notes from those sports with a special Valentine’s wish for those selected as players of the week! Enjoy!

Mountain West Basketball News and Notes

Players from the two hottest MW Men’s basketball teams garner this week’s honors for their play last week.

A couple of repeat winners, one for the seventh time in her illustrious career, for their play.

Alabama takes over the No. 1 spot in poll. San Diego State moves up 4 spots to #21, Nevada comes in at #30, Boise State receives on vote (probably Jay Tust).

This week’s ranking of Group of 5 teams by Mid-Major Madness

The Mountain West performs well once again in the Other Top 25. Where do the Boise State Broncos fall this week? https://t.co/NX25L3u1XY pic.twitter.com/Qp7XHYk1Ny — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) February 13, 2023

Mountain West Football News and Notes

Hawaii football alum and former staffer now Super Bowl champions

Long-time Boise sports media legend Mike Prater opines as to why the SMUs and San Diego States are more desired Power 5 candidates than Boise State at this time.

Other Mountain West News and Notes

The Nevada native shines as part of the Utah State Aggies softball team.

