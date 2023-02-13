Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

It was a tough week for the Mountain West, as bad losses put Utah State and New Mexico on the wrong side of the bubble. But, there were some excellent performances by some elite scorers. Let’s take a look at the top performers from this past weekend.

Player of the Week

EJ Harkless (UNLV)

Harkless had a huge week averaging 28.5 points per game, including 33 points in a win over Wyoming. Harkless also averaged 5.5 rebounds per game. He continued a great season where he is averaging 18.3 points per game.

Freshman of the Week

Darrion Williams (Nevada)

Williams had the best performance of his young career against Fresno State contributing 16 points and leading the Wolf pack to a victory. Williams also added eight rebounds and five assists in the win over the Bulldogs.

