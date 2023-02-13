Mountaintop View 2-13-23. Aggies upset, Rebels lose. Broncos wasted, Lobo questions, Baseball, Spring ball

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Mountain West basketball is as good as ever this season. Plus, the recruiting may be over but our content is just getting started. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

No game is a gimmie in the Mountain West this year. Just ask Utah State. After winning two games the week prior, and losing to SDSU by only two points, they were upset by San Jose State over the weekend. With the Aggies, it’s live by the three and die by the three. In this game, they didn’t shoot poorly (33%), but it was well below their season average of 41%. Their NCAA hopes took a hit.

San Diego State was in control of this one from start to finish. In fact, UNLV went scoreless for the final 8 minutes of the first half. This is what happens when a pretty good team runs about against a top-25 team. The Aztecs keep rolling.

With San Diego State and SMU emerging as the top targets for the PAC, Mike Prater makes the argument that Boise State wasted the past 3,298 days by not being proactive enough to achieve its goals. The time after the Kellen Moore golden era was good but not great, and not enough focus was spent on improving the program and facilities (Curt Apsey gets an appropriate shoutout here). While Jeramiah Dickey is starting to turn that around, it may be too little, too late to be considered for conference expansion.

New Mexico beings their spring practices tomorrow and they are entering a pivotal offseason for the program. With 20 new players and two brand-new coordinators, a lot of changes will begin to be implemented this spring. All eyes will be who will emerge as the starting quarterback, with plenty of options to choose from. Other big questions will be, what offensive playmakers will emerge, especially at wide receiver, and can they replace what they lost on defense (57% of last season’s tackles)?

Spring Ball Schedules:

Air Force: Feb 14

Boise State: March 2-April 8 (Spring Game)

Colorado State: March 21-April 22 (Spring Game)

Fresno State:

Hawaii: Feb 6-

Nevada: March 15 - April 22 (Spring Game)

New Mexico: Feb 14-March 8 (Spring Game March 6)

San Diego State:

San Jose State:

UNLV: March 1-April 8 (Spring Game)

Utah State:

Wyoming: March 28-April 29 (Spring Game)

