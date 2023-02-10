Mountaintop View 2-10-23

We’re trying to end the week on a high note here at MWC Connection! Our links today take a look at some of the teams in the meat grinder known as Men’s Basketball, while also fitting in some football, baseball and tennis stories and news. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News and Notes

The Oregon State transfer, who has been consistent all year, reveals how he has taken his game up a notch in the last seven games.

The Murphy’s Law season that is Cowboy basketball this year continues, but those remaining have not thrown in the towel on the rest of the season.

The Aztecs came out physical and took a 16 point lead at halftime. An Aggie run in last 5 minutes brought them to within 1 with a minute left, but still ended up on the short end in a game that saw a scuffle, ejections, and technicals.

MW Football News and Notes

The largest group of Broncos since 2020 are heading to the biggest NFL pre-draft showcase in Indianapolis.

The Aggies bring in a former NFL player and University of Utah alum to coach their defensive line along with some other coaching staff news.

Other MW News and Notes

The defending MW Champion finishes ahead of San Jose State in the preseason poll.

This week’s Tennis Honorees

On the Horizon:

Later Today: 2023 Recruiting Breakdown: Fresno State

Later Today: Bracketology