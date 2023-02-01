UNLV Makes it Three Wins in a Row After Dominate Performance in Fort Collins

RECAP

UNLV has a long stretch to make it to the Mountain West Tournament at the end of the season. They need to get some big wins to attempt to make it. The teams in the conference are very talented and they have shown they can win big games.

The Rebels game against the Colorado State Rams started off slow. The Rams got off to a 6-0 run. UNLV quickly came back on a 8-2 run to bring the game back to even. It was G Keshon Gilbert dropping a three to tie the game back up.

Next, the Rebels put 14 points up to extent their lead by 12 with under 10 minutes to play in the 1st half. The Rams got it back within one point throughout the rest of the half. Although the Rams made it a game, the Rebels turned it on again at the end of the 1st.

Going into halftime, Rebels led 39-30.

The first points of the 2nd half was a 5-0 run by the Rebels. It was all Rebels in the 2nd half. They took their biggest lead in the 2nd half with going up 22 points. It was a G Keyshawn Hall bucket from behind the arc to get them to that lead.

The Rams came back a little bit late in the game, but it was not enough to make it a game.

At the sound of the final buzzer, it was a Rebel victory. Final score was 83-71.

STATS

G EJ Harkness - 17 PTS 5 REB 5 AST 2 STL 1 BLK

G Keshon Gilbert - 16 PTS 5 REB 2 AST 2 STL

G Justin Webster - 11 PTS 3 REB 3 AST 1 STL

G Luis Rodriguez - 11 PTS 6 REB 2 AST 2 STL

G Keyshawn Hall - 10 PTS 2 REB 1 STL

NEXT GAME

The Runnin’ Rebels next game will be Friday, February 3rd at 11:00 PM EST or 8:00 PM PST at home against the Bulldogs from the Central Valley. Fresno State has been struggling this season after losing Orlando Robinson to the NBA. However, when they played in Fresno the Rebels lost 76-63. The Rebels are looking to get back at the ‘Dogs.

#BEaREBEL