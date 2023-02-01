Mountaintop View 2-1-23. Rebel revenue, Rankings, NET, POTW, Award Finalist

It’s hump day, and the coverage is still going strong. Conference basketball games are up and running, and we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.
Plus, it’s Signing Day!!!
Rebels football revenue in a good place.
In some good news for UNLV, they made enough revenue last year that they don’t have to dip into their emergency fund to ensure they don’t lose money in the move to Allegiant Stadium. They can access up to $3.5 million each year for the first 10 years they are in the stadium if they don’t make $5 million in football game revenue. The move to the new stadium appears to be paying off for the program.
Murray Rankings.
These are current prior to the Tuesday games. This week, Chris Murray has San Diego State, New Mexico, Boise State, and Nevada as his top four teams. Everything is the same as last week until #7, where UNLV jumps three spots, and Fresno State drops two. The Bulldogs drop to #10, with Wyoming remaining at the bottom. He does discuss the Aztec's crucial three-game stretch coming up,
NET Rankings
(As of 1/30)
Monday morning NET rankings for the Mountain West as of 1/30:— Eric Frandsen (@efrandsen) January 30, 2023
22-Boise St (-1)
23-SDSU (+3)
30-New Mexico (-2)
34-Utah St (same)
37-Nevada (-4)
75-UNLV (+7)
111-SJSU (+11)
124-Colorado St (-6)
153-Air Force (-12)
186-Fresno St (-4)
198-Wyoming (+1)
T&F POTW
Personal bests, gold medals and top times in the MW highlight the #MWITF Athletes of the Week ♀️ ♂️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 31, 2023
⚡️ @AF_TFXC
@UNMLoboXCTF
⚔️ @SanJoseStTFXC
@USUTF_XC
: https://t.co/KEVGsflwcx pic.twitter.com/ZCx5PI7Ad3
Lieberman Award Finalist
— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 31, 2023
McKenna Hofschild was named to the Top Ten List for the Nancy Lieberman Award, given to the top point guard in the nation #MakingHerMark | #MWWBB | #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/k6cO6TPkZR
On the horizon:
- Later today: Peak Perspective: Realistic Four-Year Recruiting Expectations (Year 2 Check-In)
- Coming Thursday: The Top 10 Mountain West Players in the 2023 Recruiting Class
- Coming Friday: The 2023 Mountain West All-Recruit Team
- Coming Friday: Bracketology
- Coming Friday: Reacts Results
Loading comments...