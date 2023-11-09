UNLV Football Takes on Wyoming at Home After a Bounce Back Win Against New Mexico

Preview

Going on the road two weeks in a road can be tough on a team. The UNLV Rebels came out 1-1 after the two weeks hitting the road. They lost a close one to Fresno State, then went to New Mexico and rolled.

They are back at home against a tough Wyoming team who gave Fresno State their only loss this season.

QB Jayden Maiava has flourished as a starter this year. It helps that his #1 target WR Ricky White is one of the best wide receivers in the conference. For the Rebels to play well these two have to connect for big plays against the hardened Wyoming defense. However Wyoming’s defense has not been the best on the road.

A good compliment to Maiava’s big arm is the UNLV ground game. They keep the clock moving which gives UNLV a larger time of possession. Usually in a football game, the team that holds the ball the longest usually wins.

The Rebels will need to keep the Wyoming offense to a reasonable amount of points. The Rebel offense will put points on the board, it’s just a matter of if the defense can make some big stops, which they have in previous games this season.

Betting Lines

UNLV Spread (-5): -110

UNLV ML: -218

Over/Under (50): -110

Game Time

Kickoff will be at 7:45 PM PT or 10:45 PM ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, November 10th. The game will be on FS1 for those not going or outside of Vegas.

