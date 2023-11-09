 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 11-9-23

State of Nevada football, power rankings, Wyoming @ UNLV, bats?, and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 21 Nevada at San Diego State Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Santoro: Is Nevada actually serious about football?

Joe Santoro of Nevada Appeal calls out the state of Nevada Wolf Pack football and whether its athletic administration is serious or not about fielding a competitive product.

Three keys to Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels

Ryan Thorburn of the Casper Star-Tribune breaks down three keys for Wyoming as they prep for UNLV in Friday’s clash. The game kicks off at 7:45 pm PST on FS1.

Mountain West power rankings after Week 10

The Bulldogs reign supreme in Thorburn’s latest football power rankings after Air Force slipped up against Army. Are the Bulldogs on upset alert this week in San Jose?

Well that’s not ideal

Nevada Basketball: anti-bats

On The Horizon:

Today - Aztecs continue to struggle to find their personality as they take on Colorado State

Today - Stats Corner: Is the MWC Trending Up or Down in 2023?

Friday - Mountain West Fan Guide: Week 11

Friday - Week 11: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions.

