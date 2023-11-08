Mountaintop View 11-8-23. Murray Mailbag, Asante impact, Malik Sherrod, Lobo coaches, Swimming/Diving

It’s getting closer to the weekend, and that means more football games. Once again, it’s the mid-way point of the weekend, and we are already closer to game day. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

In Chris Murray’s latest mailbag, he discusses his thoughts on Nevada basketball, the number of Mountain West NCAA Tournament Teams, and the analysis of the quarterback situation on the football team. Be sure to check it out.

Transfer wide receiver Ayir Asante has seen the ball go his way a lot this season, with only 13 catches for the Cowboys. However, that hasn’t stopped him from making a big impact by capitalizing on his chances. He has 5 touchdowns, becoming a big play receiver for Wyoming. Read about his mindset and impact he’s had with the team.

Sherrod getting national honors.

Lobos making a coaching change.

Inbox: UNM special teams coordinator Jamie Christian has been dismissed.



Lobos gave up 161 punt return yards against UNLV after giving up just 160 total in the seven games prior. pic.twitter.com/1UrXkSBd0T — Sean Reider (@lenaweereider) November 6, 2023

S&D Athletes of the Week.

On the horizon: