Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 10. No New Year’s Six Bowl.

The 2023 season is in full swing and though it’s early, it’s also never too early to discuss bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Read our projections below every week and leave your own in the comments.

Mike

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Utah State/Colorado State

Arizona Bowl: Boise State/Colorado State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

This conference, man. The Falcons lose to a struggling Army team, dropping them from NY6 to the Armed Forces Bowl. At the bottom of things, probably one or two of Boise State, Colorado State, and Utah State make a bowl game. I’m the least confident in the Rams currently, which is why I have them as backup to the other teams. So I guess I’m going with six teams, but it could be five or seven, I suppose, when there are so many teams heading for 6 or 7 win seasons.

Zach

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

The Air Force loss costs the Mountain West a bid in the New Year’s Six. The Bulldogs now take the top spot in the Los Angeles Bowl. I think San Jose State upsets UNLV in the final week to qualify for a bowl game. Boise State in the Potato Bowl is wishful thinking on my part. But I think it is the right thing to do if the Broncos go 6-6.

Jeff

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

There are a lot of enthusiastic extrapolations as to where these teams will go. We know Air Force is not going to a New Year’s 6 game. There is still some work needed for San Jose and Boise. These seem to really be the only contenders. Perhaps Fresno makes it if they run the table but I see one more loss for them somewhere before the season ends.

NittanyFalcon

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Graham

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: Boise State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Dom

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: San Jose State

Arizona Bowl: Boise State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Well, the dream of a NY6 Bowl was fun while it lasted. I don’t expect the Falcons to have any more hiccups. San Jose State is getting hot at the right time. I’m leaving Utah State off for now, but if they beat Nevada this weekend (which they probably will) they’ll be back on my list.