Utah State Rallies in Second Half, Beats San Diego State

No teams scored in the first quarter and Utah State did not score until the second quarter in the 32-24 two-overtime win for the Aggies. Utah State scored a touchdown in the third quarter to take a 10-7 lead and scored first in the fourth quarter to go up 17-7. San Diego State would score a touchdown mid-way through the fourth quarter and also scored a field goal with 33 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Both teams would score a touchdown in the first overtime to send the score to 24-24 and Robbert Briggs would rush for a 20 yard touchdown to end the second overtime.

McCae Hillstead would throw for 62 yards on 12/16 passing (75%) and Cooper Legas would come off the bench and throw for 167 yards passing on 11/15 passing (73%) and would also throw for two touchdowns, averaging 11.1 yards per pass. Terrell Vaughn caught eight passes for 91 yards and a touchdown and Jalen Royals caught eight passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. Davon Booth led the team in rushing with 77 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and Robert Briggs Jr. rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Team Statistics

First downs: USU: 20 first downs; SDSU: 17 first downs

Third down conversions: USU: 8-19 (50%); SDSU: 7-18 (39%)

Total yards: USU: 400 yards; SDSU: 384 yards

Passing yards: SDSU: 263 passing yards; SDSU: 229 passing yards

Rushing yards: USU: 171 rushing yards; SDSU: 121 rushing yards

Penalties: USU: 6-48; USU: 9-84

Turnovers: SDSU: 1; USU: 0

Time of possession: SDSU: 31:30; USU: 28:30

Players of the Game

Offensive Player of the Game: The offensive player of the game is quarterback Cooper Legas, who was a major player in the second half of this game and was a big reason as to why Utah State won in two-overtimes. It wasn’t just his statistics that helped Utah State to win but his experience as a veteran leader that led Utah State to this win.

Defensive Player of the Game: The defensive player of the game is freshman linebacker Logan Pili, who stepped on defense and made eight total tackles and had a sack and two tackles for loss. Logan Pili’s sack was the only one on the team.

Overall Thoughts

Utah State now sits at 4-5 and in order to make a bowl game the Aggies must win two of the final three games against Nevada, Boise State, and New Mexico. The key for Utah State is going to be sticking with Cooper Legas at quarterback. He has not only been playing better statistically recently but also provides the veteran leadership that Utah State needs on offense. Utah State also needs to get a run game going to win two of the final three. The last time Utah State had a rusher go over 100 yards was against Colorado State, when Davon Booth rushed for 141 yards, a team-high for the season.

Cutting down on the penalties will be another key for Utah State winning the final three games. Getting into problems with penalties will not help the Aggies beat a team such as Boise State, a team that will also be looking to become bowl eligible and limit mistakes.

Overall Utah State has a lot of work to do but can still become bowl eligible if they are able to build on the foundations of growth and continue to improve in the running game.