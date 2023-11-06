Power Rankings 2023 Week 10: A new number 1 and some other changes.

We are back at it. Now that the college football season is a month old, the rankings have a large enough sample size to begin to solidify week to week. This week, not much has changed even though the conference had a great week overall. Take a look at this week’s MWCConnection Power Rankings, and let us know what you like and what you don’t. Feel free to drop your own rankings in the comments section.

Here are last week’s rankings for reference.

1) Fresno State

The Bulldogs retake the top spot in the rankings this week, at least for this week. They are back in the rankings at well, at least in one of the polls. Fresno State continues to find ways to win, and are getting things done on both sides of the ball. Jeff Tedford and his staff continue to do a remarkable job developing players and putting them in positions to succeed.

2) Air Force

There was some debate about whether or not to drop the Falcons. On one hand, they lost and didn’t look great, some kind of repurcussion seems necessary. On the other hand, one game doesn’t define a season, it’s their first loss, and they are still undefeated in Mountain West play, the only team who can say that. It will be interesting to see how they respond once they get back into conference play.

3) Wyoming

The Cowboys hold onto their spot after winning their rivalry game. They looked like themselves once again, showing last week’s misfire against Boise State was an aberration. Their offense continues to be a pleasant surprise more often than not, although they need to get healthy at running back if they want to keep winning over the last month of the season. They will have a tough game coming up next week.

4) UNLV

The Rebels continue their strong season. absolutely dominating an inferior opponent this past week. They are stout on both sides of the ball and show no signs of slowing down. They are doing a great job taking advantage of the weaker points on their schedule, which is what good teams do. UNLV still needs to show what they can do against the better teams in the Mountain West and has another chance to do that this coming weekend.

5) Utah State

The Aggies came off their bye week and were a mixed bag, which is on point for their entire season. They could only manage three points in the first half, but then caught fire late, as they often do. Utah State stayed on script, combining exciting and quick scores on offense with timely turnovers on defense. They are a dangerous team, but also one that is beatable, which is how they end up at this spot.

6) Boise State

The Broncos continue to be as inconsistent as ever, with their defense looking lost from the get go once again a week after a dominant performance. The offense continues to succeed mainly due to the talent of a few players. It’s been a trying season and it’s only led to my questions than answers for the program. They are fighting for a bowl game and for the reputation of the program at this point.

7) San Jose State

Bye week, no change below

The Spartans have gotten back on track the past two weeks, although it’s no surprise they took care of business against Hawaii. The San Jose State offense looks like it can compete against anwayone and keep them in most games. Unfortuantely, it hasn’t really played out that way for them this season. For one week, they defense looked great, pitching a shut out, keeping the run-and-shoot at bay.

8) Colorado State

The Rams lost a halftime lead in their rivalry game but had issues scoring against the Cowboys defense. They played tough but had an uphill battle going up against one of the better teams in the conference. They seem to be still finding their offense, with quarterback play looking inconsistent and resulting in turning the ball over as many times are they are passing for touchdowns. Such is the life of this team.

9) San Diego State

The Aztecs came off their bye week and looked incredibly flat. While that is not surprising given how the team has played this season, it is hard to see them struggle week after week to score points. It will be interesting to see what changes are made, either after the season or in the coming weeks, but something will have to change for this program.

10) Hawaii

The Rainbow Warriors got their first road win in the Timmy Chang era, neutralizing the streaking Wolf Pack. It’s been a trying season, but nice they could get a much-needed win over a team with a comparable level of play. If they can be competitive over the final month of the season, it would be a nice step for Hawaii.

11) Nevada

The Wolf Pack were in a good position to extend their win streak to three games, but were not able to come away with the victory over Hawaii. They couldn't get off to the fast start that helped them last week, nor could they replicate their defensive effort from two weeks ago. Overall, it wasn’t a bad showing, but an indication of where they are at.

12) New Mexico

Times are tough for the Lobos, who are back in the bottom spot, already it’s really more of a toss up between the last three or four teams. New Mexico won’t fulfill their coach’s promise of getting to a bowl game this season, although it didn’t seem likely at the time either. They seem to struggle a lot in conference play, which doesn’t help matters. As usual, they are building some nice pieces, but hopefully they won’t be removed in the transfer portal this year.