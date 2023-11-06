Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week 10

With week ten concluded, we are now into the final quarter of the regular season and the race to the conference championship is winding down. With that, week ten was filled with impressive performances by a number of players across the Mountain West. Let’s look at our players of the week from this past weekend.

Offensive Player of the Week

Ricky White (UNLV)

The junior wide receiver has emerged as one of the best players in the conference. White had one of the best performances of his career in a dominating win over New Mexico where he finished with eight receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Week

Easton Gibbs (Wyoming)

One of the most talented players in the conference had his best game of the year against rival Colorado State. Gibbs finished the game with an interception and added seven tackles and a sack in Wyoming’s 24-15 win over Colorado State.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)

Sherrod’s 95-yard touchdown return to end the first half proved to be the difference in a game that came down to the final possession. Sherrod’s huge return may have been the play of the game, but he also added another 160 yards from scrimmage to add on to his career day.

Freshman of the Week

Jayden Maiava (UNLV)

Maiava continued his impressive freshman campaign with yet another impressive performance. Maiava finished the game completing 13 of 18 passing attempts for 247 yards and three touchdowns in UNLV’s 56-14 victory over New Mexico.

Who were your top performers from this past weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.