Mountaintop View 11-6-23. Cowboys, Aggies, Bulldogs win, Falcons lose. Champions and Rankings.

Wyoming seemed in control of this game from the get go, but Colorado State kept it close in the first half. Then, the Cowboys pulled away in the third thanks to strong passing from Andrew Peasley and timely running from their slew of tailbacks. The defense was also strong, creating turnovers and stifling the Ram’s passing attack. With the victory, Wyoming has now won the Border War for the 7th time in the last 8 seasons.

Air Force had everything going for them all season, but misfired against rival Army. They looked nothing like the team that had played through the first two months of this season. This version of the Falcon’s surrender six turnovers and the quick score offense was nowhere to be found. Basically, if you saw the Air Force-Navy game, it was like that, only Army dominated on both sides of the ball. With the loss, the Falcon’s dreams of both a NY6 Bowl and the Commander-In-Chief Trophy are pretty slim.

This game wasn’t exciting, and then it was. Neither team scored in the first quarter and San Diego State led 7-3 at half. But both teams went back and forth in the second half, plus both of the overtime periods, making it more exiting. The Aggies saved perhaps their best play for last, with none other than Ike Larsen with a pick six to seal the game, making up for a busted coverage in the first overtime, and the unpredictably Aggies pull off a needed win this week.

Fresno State led this one from start to finish, and were pretty much in control throughout, but it was a tough-fought game. The Bulldogs scored on their opening drive, but the offense was kept in check much of the first half. The Broncos had pulled to within three with a few seconds in the first half, but Malik Sherrod, who had a stellar game, returned the kickoff for a touchdown. Fresno State pretty much had an answer whenever Boise State tried to gain momentum in the second half, and won by seven to win back the Milk Can.

