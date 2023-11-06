It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

Recruiting is heating up in the conference. Every week there are new offers, visitors, and commitments occurring. This week was no exception.

This week, offers were still handed out, a few teams hosted visitors, and quite a few new verbal commitments made their pledges to Mountain West teams. Unfortunately, there was another decommitment as well.

There were five new commits this week. Fresno State and San Diego State each had one, while Wyoming had three. Their big week puts them on the cover photo, as well as a big jump in our new team rankings.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 7

UNLV: 6

Air Force: 5

Fresno State: 4

Boise State: 3

Nevada: 3

Utah State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From September 1st until the last week of November, we are in an evaluation period. During this time, official visits can happen on campus and coaches can watch recruits play in person during their high school seasons.

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 101

Visit Recap:

DL Connor Warkentin (Boise State)

“My favorite part of the visit was the immediate step into the building. The whole staff was there to greet me and my family, also, the amount of food they got for us was phenomenal. I love Coach Chinander’s and Coach D’s use of the D-Line and the even fronts they run. I think it will open up more opportunities for me to get on the field and excel. There’s a long line of Bronco D-lineman success and success of players under my position coach as well.”

DL Jayland McGlothen (Nevada)

“My visit was great! I enjoyed every single second being out there. I loved the feeling and the energy that was present at Mackay Stadium. I loved being able to meet all of the coaching staff and some of the players. I enjoyed seeing campus life. All around, it was a great visit, and I’m so excited to be a part of their family. Go Pack!!”

Commitment Spotlight:

OL Braylon Jenkins (Wyoming)

“I just felt like it was the right place for me. They treated me really well and were really transparent recruiting wise. The staff is awesome and the town is a nice area. I am super excited to get out there and get to work. I am going to work and train so hard! There has been discussion about using me as a guard and/or tackle. These coaches are amazing and I can’t wait to continue to build a relationship with them.”

October Team Recruiting Rankings:

Now that we are over halfway through the recruiting cycle, the rankings are beginning to take shape. Here are the October rankings for comparison.

1. Boise State

2. Colorado State

3. UNLV

4. San Diego State

5. Fresno State

6. Wyoming

7. San Jose State

9. Nevada

10. Utah State

11. Air Force

12. New Mexico

Tier Rankings:

As many of you may know by now, I also like to break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful in providing a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.

Tier 1: Boise State

Tier 1A: Colorado State, UNLV

Tier 2: San Diego State

Tier 3: Fresno State, Wyoming

Tier 4: San Jose State, Hawaii

Tier 5: Nevada, Utah State

Tier 6: Air Force

Tier 7: New Mexico

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

WR Jay’Shaun Johnson was offered by Colorado State

2026 OL Mason Bandhauer was offered by Colorado State

JUCO OL Daylon Metoyer was offered by Hawaii

JUCO TE Samson Peaua was offered by Nevada

JUCO LB David Tuihalangingie was offered by SJSU

2026 ATH Chase Cahoon was offered by SJSU

2026 WR/DB Parris Vernon was offered by SJSU

2025 OL Miguel Chavez was offered by UNLV

JUCO DL Tonga Simione Lolohea was offered by Utah State

OL Jacob Arop was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

DB Tayten Beyer visited Fresno State

DL Jayland McGlothen visited Nevada

OL Luke Farr visited Nevada

OL Tyler Miller visited Nevada

DB Jake Ryan visited Wyoming

Commits:

DB Loyall Mouzon committed to Fresno State

DL Kodi Cornelius committed to San Diego State

OL Braylon Jenkins committed to Wyoming

EDGE Eltoum Murgus committed to Wyoming

DB Devyn Hidrogo committed to Wyoming

Decommits

QB Karson Gordon decommitted from UNLV

