It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.
Recruiting is heating up in the conference. Every week there are new offers, visitors, and commitments occurring. This week was no exception.
This week, offers were still handed out, a few teams hosted visitors, and quite a few new verbal commitments made their pledges to Mountain West teams. Unfortunately, there was another decommitment as well.
There were five new commits this week. Fresno State and San Diego State each had one, while Wyoming had three. Their big week puts them on the cover photo, as well as a big jump in our new team rankings.
Recruiting Calendar:
From September 1st until the last week of November, we are in an evaluation period. During this time, official visits can happen on campus and coaches can watch recruits play in person during their high school seasons.
Next College Student Athlete defines it as:
The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 101
Visit Recap:
DL Connor Warkentin (Boise State)
“My favorite part of the visit was the immediate step into the building. The whole staff was there to greet me and my family, also, the amount of food they got for us was phenomenal. I love Coach Chinander’s and Coach D’s use of the D-Line and the even fronts they run. I think it will open up more opportunities for me to get on the field and excel. There’s a long line of Bronco D-lineman success and success of players under my position coach as well.”
DL Jayland McGlothen (Nevada)
“My visit was great! I enjoyed every single second being out there. I loved the feeling and the energy that was present at Mackay Stadium. I loved being able to meet all of the coaching staff and some of the players. I enjoyed seeing campus life. All around, it was a great visit, and I’m so excited to be a part of their family. Go Pack!!”
Commitment Spotlight:
OL Braylon Jenkins (Wyoming)
“I just felt like it was the right place for me. They treated me really well and were really transparent recruiting wise. The staff is awesome and the town is a nice area. I am super excited to get out there and get to work. I am going to work and train so hard! There has been discussion about using me as a guard and/or tackle. These coaches are amazing and I can’t wait to continue to build a relationship with them.”
October Team Recruiting Rankings:
Now that we are over halfway through the recruiting cycle, the rankings are beginning to take shape. Here are the October rankings for comparison.
1. Boise State
2. Colorado State
3. UNLV
4. San Diego State
5. Fresno State
6. Wyoming
7. San Jose State
9. Nevada
10. Utah State
11. Air Force
12. New Mexico
Tier Rankings:
As many of you may know by now, I also like to break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful in providing a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.
Tier 1: Boise State
Tier 1A: Colorado State, UNLV
Tier 2: San Diego State
Tier 3: Fresno State, Wyoming
Tier 4: San Jose State, Hawaii
Tier 5: Nevada, Utah State
Tier 6: Air Force
Tier 7: New Mexico
Recruiting Updates:
Offers:
- WR Jay’Shaun Johnson was offered by Colorado State
- 2026 OL Mason Bandhauer was offered by Colorado State
- JUCO OL Daylon Metoyer was offered by Hawaii
- JUCO TE Samson Peaua was offered by Nevada
- JUCO LB David Tuihalangingie was offered by SJSU
- 2026 ATH Chase Cahoon was offered by SJSU
- 2026 WR/DB Parris Vernon was offered by SJSU
- 2025 OL Miguel Chavez was offered by UNLV
- JUCO DL Tonga Simione Lolohea was offered by Utah State
- OL Jacob Arop was offered by Wyoming
Visits:
- DB Tayten Beyer visited Fresno State
- DL Jayland McGlothen visited Nevada
- OL Luke Farr visited Nevada
- OL Tyler Miller visited Nevada
- DB Jake Ryan visited Wyoming
Commits:
- DB Loyall Mouzon committed to Fresno State
- DL Kodi Cornelius committed to San Diego State
- OL Braylon Jenkins committed to Wyoming
- EDGE Eltoum Murgus committed to Wyoming
- DB Devyn Hidrogo committed to Wyoming
Decommits
- QB Karson Gordon decommitted from UNLV
