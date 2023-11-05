Mountain West in the Polls

The College Football Playoff Poll was released this past week and Air Force was the only Mountain West team to make the poll, coming in at number 25. Air Force had a very disappointing performance in their loss to Army dropping them from both the AP and the Coaches Polls.

Fresno on the other hand had a huge win against rival Boise State and entered the Coaches Poll in the 25th spot. The Bulldogs are two spots outside of the AP poll, receiving 73 votes. It will be interesting to see how the playoff committee treats the Bulldogs this week.

Air Force is still receiving quite a few votes, they are one spot outside of the Coaches Poll and four spots outside of the AP Poll. UNLV also received 10 votes in the Coaches Poll.

Do you think the conference is getting the respect it deserves? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.