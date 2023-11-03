Wyoming vs. Colorado State Week 10: Border War is back in Laramie, Cowboys take on Rams on Friday Night

WYOMING VS COLORADO STATE

Location: Laramie, Wyoming (War Memorial Stadium)

Date/Time: Friday, November 3rd at 6:00 (Mountain Time)

Television: Mountain West Network

Streaming: You’ll need a cable log-in but the game will be streamed here.

The Colorado State Rams (3-5, 1-3 MW) have come north of the border for a long-awaited rivalry game against the Wyoming Cowboys (5-3, 2-2 MW).

Tensions are high for this one, as these two squads do not like each other. Antics will be something I wouldn’t be surprised to see, as CSU played their other rival (Colorado) earlier in the year and we all saw how that went.

Keys to the Game

1. Both teams are coming off of losing streaks

Wyoming lost a brutal one last week to Boise State, where the Cowboy offense got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as a ghost. They just weren’t there. Before that, they lost a one-score game to Air Force. They’ve lost two in a row for the first time this season.

Colorado State picked up its inevitable loss to Air Force last week, and before that lost by two to UNLV, placing them on a two-game loss streak as well.

The two teams are desperate for a win right now, and a win tonight could end the funk for either squad.

2. CSU’s stars are going to be a problem

When you see Tory Horton on your schedule, you’ll wince either way, but the Cowboy’s secondary has not been fantastic as of late. Although being ranked 43rd is FBS in passing defense, Boise State was rough. Game planning has been stellar in the earlier games this year, so I really hope Craig Bohl can bring Horton and company down to earth.

Another star player who is set to shine this weekend is Mo Kamara, who didn’t get a sack against Air Force. Wyoming has given up 14 sacks in their eight games this season, and the trenches will be a big part of this game; whether or not they can keep this CSU pass rush out of Andrew Peasley’s grill.

However, Wyoming has some stars of their own, Harrison Waylee being the forefront of that category, who didn’t play spectacularly last week but is now in his second week back from injury. Colorado State has the 103rd-best running defense, and Waylee has been known to tear up poor rushing strongholds.

Prediction

It's the day that’s been circled on the Cowboy’s schedule since August, and the boot should ideally stay in Laramie.

The Cowboys are six-point favorites over the Rams, and I think they cover that spread. A horrible couple of weeks for the Pokes surely means they’re due for a rivalry win.

I’ve got Wyoming taking this one, 31-24.