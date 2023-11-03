Mountaintop View 11-3-23 Knight remembered, Milk Can preview, Rebel rebound, Horton problem, Aztecs hoping to be offensive

We hear about a legend remembered to start off this Friday edition before we get into another big weekend of conference play. Read about the “elimination” game between Fresno State and Boise State (yes, we know neither are “states”) where the loser is most likely out of conference game contention. Other content covers some of the other schools’ games, either rivalry or rebound games for them. Enjoy!!

Nevada Wolf Pack Head Coach experienced a very close relationship with his former college coach, Hall of Famer Bob Knight. Read his memories upon Knight’s passing on Wednesday.

Both Fresno State and Boise State cannot endure another conference loss if they want to finish as one of the two top teams going to conference championship game. Read how the Bulldogs’ celebration over their win against UNLV was short-lived as they had to immediately start planning for this week’s opponent.

Boise sports media icon Mike Prater weighs in on how the Broncos’ two QB system seems to be more of one QB going into what is basically an elimination game for the loser this weekend in Fresno.

Much like both Fresno State and Boise State, the road to the conference championship game is still in UNLV’s hands, with an upcoming game against conference leading Air Force in a few weeks. However, they need to wipe away their close loss to the Bulldogs and stay focused on this Saturday’s game against New Mexico with a banged up secondary on defense.

The Ram star WR is a handful for every defense as he looks to continue his productive ways one more time in this year’s rendition of the Wyoming-Colorado State “Border War” rivalry game.

San Diego State could not have asked for a better time to have a bye week as their last performance left much to be desired offensively. Confidence in their scheme seems to be the buzzword as they get ready to host the Utah State Aggies this weekend.

On the horizon:

Later today: Mountain West Fan Guide: Week 10

Later today: Week 10: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions