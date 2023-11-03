 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 10: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions.

By MikeWittmann
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

We are in the heart of the season, and things are heating up. This week, 11 teams are in on the action over the weekend. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Friday, November 3rd

Colorado State vs Wyoming (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Saturday, November 4th

Army vs Air Force (12:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Hawaii vs Nevada (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum

UNLV vs New Mexico (4:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network

Utah State vs San Diego State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS2

Boise State vs Fresno State (8:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

  • Colorado State/Wyoming: -7 Wyoming, O/U 42
  • Air Force: -19, O/U 31.5
  • Hawaii/Nevada: -3.5 Nevada, O/U 50.5
  • UNLV/New Mexico: -10 UNLV, O/U 61
  • Utah State/San Diego State: -2.5 Utah State, O/U: 56.5
  • Boise State/Fresno State: -3 Fresno State, O/U 55

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

  • Colorado State: After a few rough losses, can the Rams get back on track against one of their rivals?
  • Wyoming: How will the Cowboys respond after a beatdown loss? Can they figure things out on offense?
  • Air Force: Will the Falcons dominate another rival or will they keep their focus as they have all season?
  • Hawaii: Can the Rainbow Warriors find a way to win one of their last winnable games or will they continue to suffer losses?
  • Nevada: The Wolf Pack have now won two games in a row. Can they ride the good vibes and keep playing stout defense?
  • UNLV: The Rebels suffered their first conference loss. How will they respond this week?
  • New Mexico: The Lobos had a setback last week. What will their offense look like in this upcoming game?
  • Utah State: The Aggies are resuming their quest to make a bowl game. Can they play consistently and get off to a fast start?
  • San Diego State: How will the Aztecs look coming off a bye week? Can they muster any fight over the last month of the season?
  • Boise State: The Broncos dismantled a tough opponent last week. Can they keep it up for another week, especially on defense?
  • Fresno State: The Bulldogs narrowly pulled off a win in their last game. How will they fare in a rivalry game?

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Colorado State
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Wyoming
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Air Force
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Army
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Hawaii
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Nevada
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    UNLV
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    New Mexico
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Utah State
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    San Diego State
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Boise State
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Fresno State
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.

