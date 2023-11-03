Week 10: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions.

We are in the heart of the season, and things are heating up. This week, 11 teams are in on the action over the weekend. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.
Friday, November 3rd
Colorado State vs Wyoming (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Saturday, November 4th
Army vs Air Force (12:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Hawaii vs Nevada (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum
UNLV vs New Mexico (4:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network
Utah State vs San Diego State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS2
Boise State vs Fresno State (8:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
- Colorado State/Wyoming: -7 Wyoming, O/U 42
- Air Force: -19, O/U 31.5
- Hawaii/Nevada: -3.5 Nevada, O/U 50.5
- UNLV/New Mexico: -10 UNLV, O/U 61
- Utah State/San Diego State: -2.5 Utah State, O/U: 56.5
- Boise State/Fresno State: -3 Fresno State, O/U 55
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information)
Game Previews:
What to Watch For:
- Colorado State: After a few rough losses, can the Rams get back on track against one of their rivals?
- Wyoming: How will the Cowboys respond after a beatdown loss? Can they figure things out on offense?
- Air Force: Will the Falcons dominate another rival or will they keep their focus as they have all season?
- Hawaii: Can the Rainbow Warriors find a way to win one of their last winnable games or will they continue to suffer losses?
- Nevada: The Wolf Pack have now won two games in a row. Can they ride the good vibes and keep playing stout defense?
- UNLV: The Rebels suffered their first conference loss. How will they respond this week?
- New Mexico: The Lobos had a setback last week. What will their offense look like in this upcoming game?
- Utah State: The Aggies are resuming their quest to make a bowl game. Can they play consistently and get off to a fast start?
- San Diego State: How will the Aztecs look coming off a bye week? Can they muster any fight over the last month of the season?
- Boise State: The Broncos dismantled a tough opponent last week. Can they keep it up for another week, especially on defense?
- Fresno State: The Bulldogs narrowly pulled off a win in their last game. How will they fare in a rivalry game?
Who Will Win:
Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.
