Mountaintop View 11-2-23

Wide receiver Jamaal Bell has quickly emerged into Nevada’s most productive running back
After a dreadful start to the 2023 season, Nevada has started to find light in a dark season. Nevada wide receiver Jamaal Bell has played a role in the recent turnaround. Give it a read.
The 1978 Border War
Wyoming takes on Colorado State this Friday for the Bronze Boot, probably the Mountain West’s best rivalry. Read above for a cool story about the 1978 Border War. Cowboys and Rams at 6 pm PST on CBS Sports Network.
Border War: Three keys to Wyoming Cowboys vs. Colorado State Rams
Ryan Thorburn of the Casper Star-Tribune offers three keys to Friday’s Border War clash.
Congrats to these two!
E-Mac that DUDE
Eric McAlister has officially been added to the Biletnikoff Award midseason watch list!
Eric McAlister has officially been added to the Biletnikoff Award midseason watch list!
— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 1, 2023
Congrats to @AF_Football's Trey Taylor who has been named one of the top 15 DBs in the country and a semifinalist for the @jimthorpeaward ⚡️#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/ecOVQlAkv4
On The Horizon:
