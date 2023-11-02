 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 11-2-23

Border War hype and history, plus some awards watch list additions as we near game day

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Wyoming at Colorado State Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Jamaal Bell has quickly emerged into Nevada’s most productive running back

After a dreadful start to the 2023 season, Nevada has started to find light in a dark season. Nevada wide receiver Jamaal Bell has played a role in the recent turnaround. Give it a read.

The 1978 Border War

Wyoming takes on Colorado State this Friday for the Bronze Boot, probably the Mountain West’s best rivalry. Read above for a cool story about the 1978 Border War. Cowboys and Rams at 6 pm PST on CBS Sports Network.

Border War: Three keys to Wyoming Cowboys vs. Colorado State Rams

Ryan Thorburn of the Casper Star-Tribune offers three keys to Friday’s Border War clash.

Congrats to these two!

