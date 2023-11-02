Mountaintop View 11-2-23

After a dreadful start to the 2023 season, Nevada has started to find light in a dark season. Nevada wide receiver Jamaal Bell has played a role in the recent turnaround. Give it a read.

Wyoming takes on Colorado State this Friday for the Bronze Boot, probably the Mountain West’s best rivalry. Read above for a cool story about the 1978 Border War. Cowboys and Rams at 6 pm PST on CBS Sports Network.

Ryan Thorburn of the Casper Star-Tribune offers three keys to Friday’s Border War clash.

Congrats to these two!

E-Mac that DUDE❕



Eric McAlister has officially been added to the Biletnikoff Award midseason watch list!



: https://t.co/ovqhLzLlkw#Compete | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/1iTeEhkZQr — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 1, 2023





Congrats to @AF_Football's Trey Taylor who has been named one of the top 15 DBs in the country and a semifinalist for the @jimthorpeaward ⚡️#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/ecOVQlAkv4 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 1, 2023

On The Horizon:

Today - Can even Sherlock Holmes find the Aztec offense? Perhaps check the Rue Morgue.

Today - Falcons Face Army After 30-13 Win over Rams

Today - Stats Corner: What Are You Playing For?