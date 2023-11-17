UNLV Keeps Their Championship Hopes Alive Heading into Air Force

Last Week

UNLV rolled Wyoming at home. They were led by QB Jayden Maiava who not only threw for 232 yards and a touchdown, he used his “Maiava Magic” and was the lead rusher as he ran for 40 yards and two scores. WR Ricky White had eight catches for 144 yards. RB Jai’Den Thomas also found the endzone in this game. The Rebels beat Wyoming 34-14.

Preview

This week the Rebels have to take on Air Force at the USAF Academy in Colorado. Last year Air Force used the triple option to beat the Rebels on the ground last year. However, Air Force is coming off two straight losses to Army and Hawaii.

Defense is what teams have been doing to stop Air Force. The UNLV defense has to step up and hold the Falcons. The run game is how Air Force beats teams and if the Rebels can eliminate that like they have been in past games, UNLV should be in a decent position to win this game.

Winning the line of scrimmage and time of possession should determine who wins this game. That means the UNLV offense will have to turn to their run game to win at both. Whether it is Maiava or any of the standout RBs they have, they will need to pound the rock and keep the ball out of the hands of the Air Force offense. What a good ground game will lead to is openings in the pass game. White has been on fire these last few weeks. They have to keep feeding the hot hand like he’s a hot roller on the craps table.

If UNLV wins out, they will have a solid chance to get to the Mountain West Championship game and possibly host it a Allegiant stadium, which is another reason to keep on the gas.

Betting Lines

Line: UNLV +3

Spread: -110

ML: +130

Over/Under: 47

O: -110

U: -110

Game Time

UNLV will travel to Falcon Stadium in Colorado at the USAF Academy to play the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, November 18th. Kickoff will be at 12:30 PM PT or 3:30 PM ET. It will be the Rebels last road game in the regular season.

