Mountaintop View 11-17-23. MWC/PAC Merger, BSU/SDSU coaching search, Craig Bohl, Wooden Award, POTW

Happy Friday to one and all! Start your weekend early by checking out what is coming your way on our site and get ready for all of the Mountain West football and basketball games over the next few days.

The big news from yesterday morning, the Mountain West and PAC2 has announced a scheduling partnership now that the court is ruling in favor of Oregon State and Washington State getting ruling power of the conference. Expect more details to emerge, but for now, each MW team will play 7 conference games plus one game against either the Cougars or Beavers. The MW is expected to get a nice sum of cash as well, and if the remnants of the PAC try to take some schools but not all, they will have to pay a hefty price to do so. There is also an important note about a full merger of some kind is the long term goal.

In his weekly Group of 5 mailbag, Chris Vannini answers this question. He says both programs are among the best in the G5 and primed to compete for the playoff spot. He says Boise State needs someone with head coaching experience who can build relationships with players and can connect with fans. For San Diego State, a bright offensive mind is a must. He lists some names for both, but none that haven’t already circulated.

After an impressive 5-1 start, with 2 big wins and nearly 3, things were looking great for Wyoming. But now they aren’t. 3 losses in the past 4 games, looking lost in 2 of them. Winless on the road. No conference championship appearance once again. As it’s been said before, 6-8 wins seems like the ceiling for the Cowboys under Craig Bohl. They are consistently good, but consistently not in the same tier as the top teams of the conference. Coach Bowl restated he doens’t plan to go anywhere until he retires and it doesn’t like he’s close to doing that. However, his contract is up at the end of next season and he remains the highest-paid coach in the Mountain West despite. not getting top-tier results. Will the AD have to make a tough decision or let this keep playing out?

Stevens Nominated for Wooden Award.

Volleyball Players of the Week:

Isabel Martin averaged 6.0 kills per set (48 total)on a .390 hitting percentage in the Rebels' 2-0 week



She also contributed three service aces and an assist for @UNLVvball#MakingHerMark | #MWVB | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/zcI2y6kfsn — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 13, 2023

Shelby Capllonch averaged 2.86 digs per set on a total of 20 digs and had a perfect serve receive percentage on 29 attempts as @USUVolleyball picked up wins against Boise State and San José State #MakingHerMark | #MWVB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/WIB3yeILsH — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 13, 2023

Annamaria Ramos averaged 3.17 kills per set with a total of 19 kills on the week and a .326 hitting percentage ⚡️



She added 2.0 digs per set and 0.67 blocks per set as @AF_Volleyball swept Nevada and Fresno State #MakingHerMark | #MWVB | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/F6yNZTFuk4 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 13, 2023

On the horizon: