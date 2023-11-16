Nevada Annihilates Pacific At Home 88-41

Wow. Nevada obliterated its way to a 3-0 start at Lawlor. The same Pacific team that put up 87 points against Cal Berkeley took a massive 88-39 loss the Nevada.

This was a full team effort by the Wolf Pack. With 12 different players scoring for Nevada, the Tigers had no shot at making this one close.

1st Half

Pacific 15 - Nevada 55

2nd Half

Pacific 26 - Nevada 33

Final: Pacific 39, Nevada 88

What Went Right

Just about everything went right for Nevada in this one. As I mentioned before, 12/13 players for Nevada scored points tonight. Jarod Lucas, Kenan Blackshear, and Tyler Rolison all led the team in points by scoring 12 each.

Nick Davidson had himself a game, scoring 11 points with nine rebounds, two assists, and three blocks. The Wolf Pack has a whole picked up nine blocks against the Tigers.

Nevada also outrebounded the Tigers heavily 54-30.

Nevada shot 50 percent from the field throughout the whole game. The free throw game continued to be on point for Nevada, as the team shot 14-18 from the free throw line.

The Wolf Pack also held the Tigers to 24.6 percent shooting from the field and a total of 39 points. This game was over in the first half when Nevada headed into halftime winning 55-15.

What Went Wrong

I mean, what could you say went wrong here? A 47-point win at home is incredible. 12 different players scoring shows just how deep this Nevada team is. It’s still early so knock on wood, but so far, this is a team built for a NCAA Tournament run.

We can highlight the three-point shooting again, which has been slow in the first three games. Tonight, Nevada shot 6-20 from the three. There’s a positive to that, however. Nevada’s 30 percent shooting from the three is the best it's been in the first three games. It’s maybe slow, but the three-point game is getting there.

What’s Next

Nevada will stay home at Lawlor this Saturday to take on Portland. The Pilots are 3-1 after taking a 75-65 loss to Tennessee State tonight.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. PST, and it sounds like there was no bats in Lawlor tonight, so we might be free!