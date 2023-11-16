Mountaintop View 11-16-23

It’s been a wild few days for San Diego State fans after head coach Brady Hoke announced his “retirement” (he was reportedly forced out). San Diego State’s AD is off the running to find a replacement. In the transfer portal era, expect more of these mid-November coaching changes.

Mechanical issues with the team plane meant Air Force had extra time to dwell on their shocking loss to Hawaii over the weekend. Now back in Colorado Springs, the Falcons must refocus in a hurry for their game against UNLV.

Wolf Pack win big

The Pack limits Pacific to just 39 points on 24.6% shooting from the field, and 12 different players score for Nevada, fueling the Pack to their third consecutive victory to start the season #BattleBorn | #PackParty pic.twitter.com/DxE2itq37m — Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) November 16, 2023

Advanced Stats

Paywalled, but comes with a note that a Pac-2/MWC scheduling alliance could be announced soon

Oregon State and Washington State raced out of court... and toward plan for 2024.



"Pac-2" in ongoing discussions with Mountain West Conference about a one-year scheduling partnership.



More: https://t.co/KK7n0XWxPN — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) November 15, 2023

What a cheery topic for the holiday season!

Results and analysis from our weekly poll question:



How many Mountain West football head-coaching changes will there be this offseason with two changes already made?https://t.co/EQrNPPomSp — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) November 15, 2023

On The Horizon:

Today - Can the Aztecs play spoiler as they travel to San Jose to take on the red hot Spartans.

Today - Nevada @ Colorado State Week 12: Round two of the Jay Norvell Bowl

Today - Stats Corner: Does Anyone Want to Win Conference?