 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 11-16-23

Coaching carousel begins, Air Force refocuses, Pac-2/MWC 2024 scheduling agreement?, and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
/ new
Air Force v Hawai’i Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Aztecs AD wants a talented, top-tier coach on campus in a month. SDSU’s already ‘off and running.’

It’s been a wild few days for San Diego State fans after head coach Brady Hoke announced his “retirement” (he was reportedly forced out). San Diego State’s AD is off the running to find a replacement. In the transfer portal era, expect more of these mid-November coaching changes.

Air Force football feels refocused after unexpected extra island time

Mechanical issues with the team plane meant Air Force had extra time to dwell on their shocking loss to Hawaii over the weekend. Now back in Colorado Springs, the Falcons must refocus in a hurry for their game against UNLV.

Wolf Pack win big

Advanced Stats

Paywalled, but comes with a note that a Pac-2/MWC scheduling alliance could be announced soon

What a cheery topic for the holiday season!

On The Horizon:

Today - Can the Aztecs play spoiler as they travel to San Jose to take on the red hot Spartans.

Today - Nevada @ Colorado State Week 12: Round two of the Jay Norvell Bowl

Today - Stats Corner: Does Anyone Want to Win Conference?

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...