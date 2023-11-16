Mountaintop View 11-16-23

Aztecs AD wants a talented, top-tier coach on campus in a month. SDSU’s already ‘off and running.’
It’s been a wild few days for San Diego State fans after head coach Brady Hoke announced his “retirement” (he was reportedly forced out). San Diego State’s AD is off the running to find a replacement. In the transfer portal era, expect more of these mid-November coaching changes.
Air Force football feels refocused after unexpected extra island time
Mechanical issues with the team plane meant Air Force had extra time to dwell on their shocking loss to Hawaii over the weekend. Now back in Colorado Springs, the Falcons must refocus in a hurry for their game against UNLV.
Wolf Pack win big
3rd game,— Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) November 16, 2023
The Pack limits Pacific to just 39 points on 24.6% shooting from the field, and 12 different players score for Nevada, fueling the Pack to their third consecutive victory to start the season #BattleBorn | #PackParty pic.twitter.com/DxE2itq37m
Advanced Stats
Up early doing some research on this season. Found it interesting that the coaches who have opted for suits haven’t won a game and the staffs that have adapted to the modern,— Richard Pitino (@LoboCoachPitino) November 15, 2023
more comfortable pants and quarter zips are in fact undefeated.
Paywalled, but comes with a note that a Pac-2/MWC scheduling alliance could be announced soon
Oregon State and Washington State raced out of court... and toward plan for 2024.— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) November 15, 2023
"Pac-2" in ongoing discussions with Mountain West Conference about a one-year scheduling partnership.
More: https://t.co/KK7n0XWxPN
What a cheery topic for the holiday season!
Results and analysis from our weekly poll question:— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) November 15, 2023
How many Mountain West football head-coaching changes will there be this offseason with two changes already made?https://t.co/EQrNPPomSp
