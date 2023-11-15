Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 11. Rebels in a good spot.

The 2023 season is in full swing and though it’s early, it’s also never too early to discuss bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Read our projections below every week and leave your own in the comments.

Mike

LA Bowl: UNLV

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Colorado State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl (TBD): San Jose State

The Mountain West could have as many as 8 bowl teams, which is what I’m going for this week. While not every team may end up getting in, nearly every team has a clear shot at this point. I put UNLV in the top spot in the LA Bowl, and I’m hoping, and droping everyone down accordingly. The real intrigue is how Boise State, Colorado Stat, San Jose State, and Utah Stat will finish. All could get in, or maybe only two or three. The Bronco/Aggie game will be very interesting this weekend.

Zach

LA Bowl: UNLV

Hawaii Bowl: Air Force

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Colorado State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Utah State

It is starting to look like the conference will have a healthy amount of bowl eligible teams. Many of those teams will likely finish the season 6-6, but be bowl eligible regardless. I think the news of Boise State firing head coach Andy Avalos results in the Broncos staying at home for the bowl season. I’m giving UNLV the top spot for now, but that may change if they lose to Air Force this weekend.

Jeff

LA Bowl: UNLV

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Colorado State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl (TBD): Utah State

Coaching carousel 2.0. The conference has had its share of surprises. We may have 8 teams with bowl bids. I expect teams they walk into this as opposed to backing in will get first shot. Air Force and Fresno both got rocked as Hawaii is showing some capabilities for next year. San Jose could have been the league contender but for the two game brain fart to start conference play. Utah State and Boise State coming down to the wire.

Dom

LA Bowl: UNLV

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl: Utah State

I’m with the rest of the team when it comes to moving UNLV to the top. Fresno State took a pretty bad beating last week, and they’ve shown too much inconsistency, even in its wins. Even though they’ll probably beat Nevada, I’m back to taking Colorado State off, for now. I think Utah State could find themselves in the Frisco Bowl or another one of the MW backup bowl games.