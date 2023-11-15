Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 11. Rebels in a good spot.

The 2023 season is in full swing and though it’s early, it’s also never too early to discuss bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Read our projections below every week and leave your own in the comments.
Mike
LA Bowl: UNLV
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Colorado State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl (TBD): San Jose State
The Mountain West could have as many as 8 bowl teams, which is what I’m going for this week. While not every team may end up getting in, nearly every team has a clear shot at this point. I put UNLV in the top spot in the LA Bowl, and I’m hoping, and droping everyone down accordingly. The real intrigue is how Boise State, Colorado Stat, San Jose State, and Utah Stat will finish. All could get in, or maybe only two or three. The Bronco/Aggie game will be very interesting this weekend.
Zach
LA Bowl: UNLV
Hawaii Bowl: Air Force
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Colorado State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Utah State
It is starting to look like the conference will have a healthy amount of bowl eligible teams. Many of those teams will likely finish the season 6-6, but be bowl eligible regardless. I think the news of Boise State firing head coach Andy Avalos results in the Broncos staying at home for the bowl season. I’m giving UNLV the top spot for now, but that may change if they lose to Air Force this weekend.
Jeff
LA Bowl: UNLV
Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Colorado State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl (TBD): Utah State
Coaching carousel 2.0. The conference has had its share of surprises. We may have 8 teams with bowl bids. I expect teams they walk into this as opposed to backing in will get first shot. Air Force and Fresno both got rocked as Hawaii is showing some capabilities for next year. San Jose could have been the league contender but for the two game brain fart to start conference play. Utah State and Boise State coming down to the wire.
Dom
LA Bowl: UNLV
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl: Utah State
I’m with the rest of the team when it comes to moving UNLV to the top. Fresno State took a pretty bad beating last week, and they’ve shown too much inconsistency, even in its wins. Even though they’ll probably beat Nevada, I’m back to taking Colorado State off, for now. I think Utah State could find themselves in the Frisco Bowl or another one of the MW backup bowl games.
