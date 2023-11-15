Mountaintop View 11-15-23. Rankings, College Football Playoff, Richard Clark, Conference Realignment, Broyles Award, MBB POTW

It’s getting closer to the weekend, and that means more football games. Once again, it’s the mid-way point of the weekend, and we are already closer to game day. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Here are Chris Murray’s weekly football rankings. The Rebels deservedly move into the top spot in the conference, with the Bulldogs and Falcons behind them. San Jose State is fourth, ahead of Wyoming, which is bound to please those were critiqued this site’s rankings. The Broncos and Aggies come in next, but the winner of this week’s game will obviously hold claim to the 6th spot. Hawaii is ahead of Colorado State, which is interesting, although the Rainbow Warriors are on a hot streak this month. Then, San Diego State, and New Mexico come next, with Nevada bringing up the rear.

In what should be a surprise to no one, the college football playoff committee is moving closer to changing the playoff format before it even begins. Given the demise of the PAC12 conference, it seems inevitable that they will move from a 6+6 model to a 5+7 model. It makes sense, so no one seems to be putting up a fight.

Last Friday was filled with some big news if you’re an Air Force fan. The superintendent, Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, was announced as the new executive director of the College Football Playoff. Clark has had a decorated military career, was going to retire from his current role, and was under consideration to be on the college football playoff committee anyway. He will oversee lots of transitions to the playoff while leading things.

Update on the PAC-2 situation.

The judge's decision in Oregon State/Washington State vs. the Pac-12 is in.



In favor of the OSU/WSU.



"Oregon State and Washington State will be the sole members of the board." — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 15, 2023

5 MW Broyles Award Nominees.

Basketball Players of the Week.

Kenan Blackshear averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and four assists per game, leading the Wolf Pack to wins over Washington and Sacramento State



He scored a career-high 31 points in the win against the Huskies #AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/U9OJEe1afO — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 13, 2023

Cam Manyawu started his Cowboy career with back-to-back double-doubles



He started the week with 13 points and 10 rebounds vs. Northern New Mexico and followed that up with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the W against Cal Poly #AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/JOyJrAx5lA — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 13, 2023

.@Desi_RaeY23 started the season with back-to-back double-doubles



At LMU, she scored 22 points and nabbed 16 rebounds and then had 18 points and 10 rebounds against College of Charleston #MakingHerMark | #MWWBB | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/SDswWY6WNl — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 13, 2023

Taija Sta. Maria averaged 18.5 points per game, while shooting 53.8 percentage for the floor.



She logged six assists, six rebounds and five steals, helping the Bulldogs to a 2-0 start #MakingHerMark | #MWWBB | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/e6hBGP2zAN — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 13, 2023

