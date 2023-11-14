Mountaintop View 11-14-23 FB Players of Week, Hoke, Bulldog Fans lament, Rams’ trick play, Basketball recaps

The annual ritual called the Coaching Carousel has begun with a loud bang from two schools who are typically at the top of the standings in the conference. We put a bow on a couple of football games and recap some big wins in basketball from two conference teams. Enjoy!!

Big upset wins leads to MW FB Player of Week honors

Impressive performances from the #MWFB Players of the Week -- watch for the reveal to see who took home the awards



⚔️ @SanJoseStateFB

@HawaiiFootball

@unlvfootball pic.twitter.com/5Y1NnTAEu4 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 13, 2023

Another big name MW head football coach will be gone. Although it sounds like a retirement...

BREAKING: Brady Hoke is out as San Diego State's football coach. SDSU said in a statement just released that he is retiring, although sources have told the Union-Tribune he was forced out. Hoke will finish out the season. pic.twitter.com/0SXXSWgmL8 — Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) November 13, 2023

The Bulldogs were back on track for a possibly NY6 game as they headed to San Jose Saturday. The unexpected thumping at the hands of the Spartans left Bulldog fans expectedly salty.

Technology may be great, but sometimes it can get fooled as well. See how the Rams frazzled the game broadcast with their imaginative play.

Bronco star Tyson Degenhart had to sit out the season opener with a facial injury and started slow Sunday afternoon against USF. Read how his play took off and led Boise State over a tough Dons team.

Wolf Pack star Kenan Blackshear was a one-man wrecking crew in their win over the Washington Huskies. What other things did Nevada fans learn from this victory?

San Diego State’s loss to BYU on Friday night drops them out of Top 25, but they and Boise State in group “also receiving votes”.

On the horizon: