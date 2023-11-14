Mountain West MBB 2024 Signing Day Tracker

Not only is it the start of the college basketball season, but the start of November also signals the signing period for many sports, including the first round of men’s basketball signings.
Signing day was last Wednesday, and we have compiled highlights and info on all the known Mountain West basketball commits and signees below.
Later this week, Matt will provide his thoughts on team recruiting rankings, best commits, and all commit team based on the signees so far.
Air Force
All commits are assumed to have signed (Air Force can’t announce them)
F Reece Hagy
- 10-11-23
- Charlottesville, VA
F Chris Catchings
- Committed 10-11-23
- Missouri City, TX
- Reportedly will sign Nov 15th
G Bryce Spiller
- Committed 10-16-23
- St. Louis, MO
F Malcolm Clark
- Committed 10-22-23
- Seattle, WA
F Brendan Martin
- Committed 10-25-23
- Huntsville, AL
G Mario Christian Umaña
- Committed 10-26-23
- League City, TX
Boise State
G Julian Bowie
- Committed 8-23-22
- Pocatello, ID
- Signed
G Pearson Carmichael
- Committed 11-11-22
- Bend, OR
- Signed
Colorado State
F Kyle Jorgensen
- Committed 7-17-23
- Minneapolis, MN
- Signed
F Jonathan Mekonnen
- Committed 7-24-23
- St. Paul, MN
- Signed
G Darnez Slater
- Committed 9-24-23
- Eastvale, CA
- Signed
F Jaden Steppe
- Committed 9-25-23
- Tualatin, OR
- Signed
Fresno State
Nevada
F Caelum Harris
- Committed 10-17-23
- Pheonix, AZ
- Signed
New Mexico
G Kayde Dotson
- Committed 9-21-23
- Beaumont, TX
- Signed
F Jovan Milicevic
- Committed 10-16-23
- Glendale, AZ
- Signed
San Diego State
G Taj DeGourville
- Committed 6/4/23
- Las Vegas, NV
- Signed
F Pharaoh Compton
- Committed 10-15-23
- Las Vegas, NV
- Signed
San Jose State
G Cameron Patterson
- Committed 9-11-23
- Humble, TX
- Signed
G Jermaine Washington
- Committed 9-19-23
- Moreno Valley, CA
- Signed
UNLV
F James Evans
- Committed 6-30-23
- Stevenson Ranch, CA
- Signed
C Pape N’Diaye
- Committed 10-3-23
- Las Vegas, NV
- Signed
JUCO C Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry
- Committed 11-6-23
- Pheonix, AZ (New Mexico Junior College)
- Signed
Utah State
F Kase Wynott
- Committed 8-8-23
- Lapwai, ID
- Signed
G Jordy Barnes
- Committed 9-25-23
- Salt Lake City, UT
G Terrence Hill Jr
- Committed 9-25-23
- Portland, OR
- Signed
G Chris Cox
Section 7 highlights pic.twitter.com/4svm0p6tc6— Christopher Cox (@chris12cox) June 26, 2023
- Committed 11-6-23
- Salt Lake City, UT
Wyoming
G Dominic Pangonis
- Committed 8/1/23
- Burlington, Ontario
- Signed
G Dylan Warlick
- Committed 9/9/23
- Edmond, OK
- Signed
G Jehvion Starwood
2024 Jehvion Starwood highlights from NY2LA Sports Swish N’ Dish with Illinois Wolves! @JehvionS @WolvesILL @ny2lasports pic.twitter.com/LWh1TgLcf4— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) April 4, 2022
- Committed 9-22-23
- Oswego, IL
- Signed
