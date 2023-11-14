 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountain West MBB 2024 Signing Day Tracker

Which basketball players have signed with MW teams?

By MikeWittmann and MattHanifan_
NCAA Basketball: Nevada at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Not only is it the start of the college basketball season, but the start of November also signals the signing period for many sports, including the first round of men’s basketball signings.

Signing day was last Wednesday, and we have compiled highlights and info on all the known Mountain West basketball commits and signees below.

Later this week, Matt will provide his thoughts on team recruiting rankings, best commits, and all commit team based on the signees so far.

Air Force

All commits are assumed to have signed (Air Force can’t announce them)

F Reece Hagy

  • 10-11-23
  • Charlottesville, VA

F Chris Catchings

  • Committed 10-11-23
  • Missouri City, TX
  • Reportedly will sign Nov 15th

G Bryce Spiller

  • Committed 10-16-23
  • St. Louis, MO

F Malcolm Clark

  • Committed 10-22-23
  • Seattle, WA

F Brendan Martin

  • Committed 10-25-23
  • Huntsville, AL

G Mario Christian Umaña

  • Committed 10-26-23
  • League City, TX

Boise State

G Julian Bowie

  • Committed 8-23-22
  • Pocatello, ID
  • Signed

G Pearson Carmichael

  • Committed 11-11-22
  • Bend, OR
  • Signed

Colorado State

F Kyle Jorgensen

  • Committed 7-17-23
  • Minneapolis, MN
  • Signed

F Jonathan Mekonnen

  • Committed 7-24-23
  • St. Paul, MN
  • Signed

G Darnez Slater

  • Committed 9-24-23
  • Eastvale, CA
  • Signed

F Jaden Steppe

  • Committed 9-25-23
  • Tualatin, OR
  • Signed

Fresno State

Nevada

F Caelum Harris

  • Committed 10-17-23
  • Pheonix, AZ
  • Signed

New Mexico

G Kayde Dotson

  • Committed 9-21-23
  • Beaumont, TX
  • Signed

F Jovan Milicevic

  • Committed 10-16-23
  • Glendale, AZ
  • Signed

San Diego State

G Taj DeGourville

  • Committed 6/4/23
  • Las Vegas, NV
  • Signed

F Pharaoh Compton

  • Committed 10-15-23
  • Las Vegas, NV
  • Signed

San Jose State

G Cameron Patterson

  • Committed 9-11-23
  • Humble, TX
  • Signed

G Jermaine Washington

  • Committed 9-19-23
  • Moreno Valley, CA
  • Signed

UNLV

F James Evans

  • Committed 6-30-23
  • Stevenson Ranch, CA
  • Signed

C Pape N’Diaye

  • Committed 10-3-23
  • Las Vegas, NV
  • Signed

JUCO C Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry

  • Committed 11-6-23
  • Pheonix, AZ (New Mexico Junior College)
  • Signed

Utah State

F Kase Wynott

  • Committed 8-8-23
  • Lapwai, ID
  • Signed

G Jordy Barnes

  • Committed 9-25-23
  • Salt Lake City, UT

G Terrence Hill Jr

  • Committed 9-25-23
  • Portland, OR
  • Signed

G Chris Cox

  • Committed 11-6-23
  • Salt Lake City, UT

Wyoming

G Dominic Pangonis

  • Committed 8/1/23
  • Burlington, Ontario
  • Signed

G Dylan Warlick

  • Committed 9/9/23
  • Edmond, OK
  • Signed

G Jehvion Starwood

  • Committed 9-22-23
  • Oswego, IL
  • Signed

