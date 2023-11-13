Breaking: Aztec Coach Hoke announces his retirement at the end of the season

Beleaguered Aztec football coach Brady Hoke has announced his retirement at the end of the season.

According to San Diego State’s, “GoAztecs.com” site, Coach Brady Hoke announced that he will retire as head football coach for San Diego State. He will coach the last two remaining games this season. Hoke has been on the hot seat this year with a team, that entered the year with high expectations, but has seen disappointment after a promising 2-0 start. His record at SDSU is 39-31 through six seasons ranking him seventh in program history with victories (39). Prior to San Diego State, he coached at Ball State and Michigan.

“I am proud of what we accomplished at San Diego State,” Hoke said today. He added, “I’d also like to thank the wonderful staff I’ve worked with and wish them the best in the future.”

Hoke came to San Diego State in 2009, making them a Mountain West power within two years. He began a bowl streak of 13 seasons. Athletic Director J.D. Wicker said, “Brady created a culture, led our program thru COVID, played two entire seasons in Carson.”