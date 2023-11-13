Nevada gets a huge win over Washington 83-76

Nevada played on the road for the first time this season, taking on Pac-12 foe Washington. The Huskies were coming off back-to-back victories before hosting the Wolf Pack, only to see that two-game winning streak end.

Thanks to a career-high 31 points by Kenan Blackshear, Nevada improved to 2-0 on the season and gets to head back home next week.

1st Half

Nevada 41 - Washington 30

2nd Quarter

Nevada 42 - Washington 46

Final: Nevada 83, Washington 76

What Went Right

Big shoutout to Blackshear. On top of the 31 points, he picked up six rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

Jarod Lucas and Nick Davidson both picked up 13 points for Nevada. Davidson, alongside Tré Coleman, picked up nine rebounds each.

The free throw game was again on fire for Nevada. As a team, the Wolf Pack shot 21-26 from the free-throw line.

Nevada once again won the turnover battle, as Washington gave up 11 compared to Nevada’s six.

On top of the turnovers, holding the Huskies to 30 first-half points was huge. While we’ll get into Nevada’s three-point shooting, they also held Washington to 29 percent from the three.

What Went Wrong

Not much to highlight here besides the three-point shooting. Nevada went 2-14 from the three-point line, worse than its 4-15 line last game. Lucas has been cold over the first two games in that department, shooting 1-6 from the three in this one.

Nevada also lost the second half 46-42, but the dominant first half more than made up for it. Being able to pull off 83 points when your three-point shooting is struggling is pretty darn good. This win is going to heavily help Nevada come March.

What’s Next

Nevada will come back home to the Lawlor Events Center this Wednesday. The Wolf Pack will host the Pacific Tigers, who are coming off an 87-79 win over Cal Berkeley. They’re currently 1-1 on the season.

Hopefully Nevada can have a bat free game this time around as well.