Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week 11

Week eleven added some intrigue to the Mountain West season. This is shaping up to be one of the most exciting finishes to a Mountain West season. There were some great performances this week; let’s take a look at the best performances from week eleven.

Offensive Player of the Week

Kairee Robinson (San Jose State)

Robinson has been one of the biggest surprises in the Mountain West this season, and he saved his best game of the year for a crucial rivalry game. Robinson carried the ball 19 times for 200 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Spartans to a convincing victory over the #25 Bulldogs.

Defensive Player of the Week

Peter Manuma (Hawaii)

If you are going to beat Air Force, you need elite play by your linebackers and defensive backs, and Manuma had a massive game for the Rainbow Warriors. Manuma finished the game with 12 tackles and an interception.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Jonah Dalmas (Boise State)

Dalmas’ record breaking career continued with another solid night making both of his field goal attempts. Dalmas continues his career as the greatest Boise State kicker in the program’s history.

Freshman of the Year

Jayden Maiava (UNLV)

Maiava continued his solid season with a convincing victory over Wyoming. Maiava completed 17 of 24 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown. He also added two touchdowns on the ground. I think it is safe to say that Maiava has locked the Freshman of the Year award.

Who were your top performers from this past weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.