Mountaintop View 11-13-23. Rebels win, Spartans & Hawaii upset, Avalos fired, Stevens breaks a record.

In a big Friday night matchup, only one team looked ready to play. UNLV jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first, looking like this one would be a laugher. However, the Cowboys woke up in the second, scored 14 points and were marching down the field when they threw an ill-fated interception. That was the closest they would get, as UNLV pulled away in the second half, coming away with a victory and getting the biggest win of the season.

San Jose State was in control of this one from start to finish. They went up against a great team, a rival, and played perhaps their best football of the season. The offense reached their potential, scoring 21 points to in the first quarter, while the defense made life miserable for the Bulldogs. The Spartans are getting hot at the right time to finish the season.

Timmy Change and his Hawaii team finally get their statement win, quickly after getting their first road win. Things seemed wacky from the start, with Hawaii holding the Air Force offense to a lowly field goal in the first half. When the Falcons started getting things together later in the game, the Rainbow Warriors didn’t flinch. Instead, they stayed poised, kept putting points on the board, and coming up with time timely turnovers on defense. This is the kind of win the team sorely needed as this season begins to wrap up.

Broncos fire HC Avalos.

Stevens has the conference assist record.

