Mountaintop View 11-13-23. Rebels win, Spartans & Hawaii upset, Avalos fired, Stevens breaks a record.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. We are fresh off another weekend of the season and have many more weekends of football to go! Plus, basketball season starts this week! Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.
Rebels handle Cowboys with ease.
In a big Friday night matchup, only one team looked ready to play. UNLV jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first, looking like this one would be a laugher. However, the Cowboys woke up in the second, scored 14 points and were marching down the field when they threw an ill-fated interception. That was the closest they would get, as UNLV pulled away in the second half, coming away with a victory and getting the biggest win of the season.
Spartans dismantle Bulldogs.
San Jose State was in control of this one from start to finish. They went up against a great team, a rival, and played perhaps their best football of the season. The offense reached their potential, scoring 21 points to in the first quarter, while the defense made life miserable for the Bulldogs. The Spartans are getting hot at the right time to finish the season.
Rainbow Warriors upset Falcons.
Timmy Change and his Hawaii team finally get their statement win, quickly after getting their first road win. Things seemed wacky from the start, with Hawaii holding the Air Force offense to a lowly field goal in the first half. When the Falcons started getting things together later in the game, the Rainbow Warriors didn’t flinch. Instead, they stayed poised, kept putting points on the board, and coming up with time timely turnovers on defense. This is the kind of win the team sorely needed as this season begins to wrap up.
Broncos fire HC Avalos.
BREAKING: #BoiseState has fired head coach Andy Avalos, according to multiple sources.
Again, player meeting now…
He was 22-14 in his three seasons at his alma mater.
Stevens has the conference assist record.
6️⃣4️⃣2️⃣ assists and counting!
@IsaiahStevens7 sits alone atop the #MWMBB record book
On the horizon:
