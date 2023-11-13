Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 11-13-23.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

Recruiting is heating up in the conference. Every week, there are new offers, visitors, and commitments occurring. This week was no exception.

This week, offers were still handed out, at least one team hosted visitors, and quite a few new verbal commitments made their pledges to Mountain West teams.

There were four new commits this week. San Jose State and Wyoming each had two, with the Cowboys continuing their great work on the recruiting trail. Though they easily could’ve taken another return on the cover photo, this week is going to the Spartans, who were just as good.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 7

UNLV: 6

Air Force: 5

Fresno State: 4

Boise State: 3

Nevada: 3

San Jose State: 2

Utah State: 2

Wyoming: 2

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From September 1st until the last week of November, we are in an evaluation period. During this time, official visits can happen on campus and coaches can watch recruits play in person during their high school seasons.

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 101

Visit Recap:

ATH Jake Ryan (Wyoming)

“I had a really great time back in Laramie this past weekend! I haven’t been back since this past spring. It was great to catch up with the coaches again. I really enjoyed watching the border war and the tradition behind the boot! The atmosphere was really enjoyable as well!”

Commitment Spotlight:

DL Kodi Cornelius (San Diego State)

“I would say my biggest reasons for my commitment to SDSU was being close to my family, feeling at home when I got there, and honestly it felt like God told me that SDSU I’d where I am supposed to be.”

“For me, the atmosphere that Wyoming brought was second to none, when I came down for a visit I had already felt like family there. The relationship I built with Coach Hendricks was awesome and it really made me feel that Wyoming was the right fit for me knowing that they will put me in the best position to succeed!”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

DT Lopez Sanusi was offered by Boise State

DB Markie Grant was offered by Fresno State

2025 WR Tavian McNair was offered by Fresno State

DB Gabe Stroud was offered by Nevada

WR Charlie Eckhardt was offered by Nevada

JUCO OL Rodney Newsom was offered by SDSU

2025 TE Kameron Brown was offered by SDSU

DB Marcellus Chandler was offered by SJSU

2025 QB Robert McDaniel was offered by SJSU

OL Camden Smith was offered by Utah State

JUCO DE Rod Daniels was offered by Utah State

JUCO EDGE Carl Nesmith was offered by Utah State

JUCO DT Nelson Ropati was offered by Utah State

2025 EDGE Joseph Marsh was offered by Utah State

DE Alex Haswell was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

DT Lopez Sanusi visited Boise State

Commits:

An unknown player committed to SJSU

JUCO LB David Tuihalangingie committed to SJSU

DB Joaquin Sandoval committed to Wyoming

WR Tyler Nystrom committed to Wyoming

Decommits

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.