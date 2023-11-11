Mountain West Reacts Results (Week 11): Hot Seat and Rankings.

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

As always: Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

No rankings for the Falcons.

Air Force lost badly to Army and two-thirds of the voters are okay with them not being ranked. It’s tough that the team couldn’t afford a loss on their season.

Hoke on the hottest seat.

In a season of disappointments for many teams, fans think Brady Hoke has been the most disappointing. He gets over 40% of the vote. Although Andy Avalos has a third and Danny Gonzales has a quarter. Tough times for these squads.