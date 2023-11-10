Mountaintop View 11-10-23 Empires, Football/Basketball news, and When Good Bats go Bad

It’s the Veterans Day Edition today in MWCConnection! Thank you to all who have served our country in the military, we are indebted to you! Check out our content, which is a mix of football and basketball (I love when the two seasons overlap!) news and items from around the conference. Enjoy!

College Football Empires Map Week 10 - Alas, last MW throne lost due to Air Force losing to Army

Map after week 10.#CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/NczpTcgrWJ — College Football Empires Map 2023 (@CFBEmpiresMap) November 8, 2023

The Michigan State transfer has put up monster numbers over the last two games. With the Rebels thick in the two team race to the conference championship game, see how White has prepared for this play and what to expect in future games.

Generally the words “transfer portal” means a player has left his current team or is evaluating options in the offseason. However, due to Air Force rules, Rillos must enter the transfer portal after the season if he still wants to compete collegiately because he is graduating in May. So how does he compete in the current?

Fresh off of losing star receiver Eric McAlister mid-season for allegedly NIL opportunities elsewhere, Boise sports media icon Mike Prater opines what needs to happen from Bronco fans in hopes of making this loss a rare event and not the beginning of a tsunami.

Wins in Provo have been hard and memorable over the years for the Aztecs. Fresh off a big season-opening win on Monday night, what can they expect in this year’s edition of Cougar basketball?

Bats have been in the rafters of Lawlor Events Center for the past six years. While most consider this a funny feature, Wolf Pack head coach Steve Alford is not one of them, especially since play had to be stopped during their last game. No word yet if fans going to future games will be provided nets. Stay tuned.

Cowboy Head Coach Jeff Linder basically did a Coach Prime and almost remade his total team roster. He has said this year’s team may surprise some based on the talent he’s seen so far. The performance from his starting guards in their first game was a very good omen towards his “surprise” prediction.

